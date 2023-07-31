Dracula in The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is All Practical Horror

Vampires aren’t supposed to be sparkly, and we’re here for bat creature Dracula in The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Based on the eerie captain’s log from Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula, André Øvredal’s (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) upcoming film The Last Voyage of the Demeter recounts the chapter that Dracula spent travelling on the merchant ship Demeter—and the horrors he unleashed on the crew hired to charter his private cargo with 50 unmarked wooden crates of “dirt.” You know, lots of bloody death and terror.

Here’s a look behind the scenes of the film starring Corey Hawkins (In The Heights), David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman), and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | A Look Inside Featurette

The impressive look of Javier Botet (Mama) as Dracula in his own creature feature at sea has us intrigued. Universal Pictures is trying different ways to reinvigorate its monster slate, this latest being another very different take on the legendary vampire. While Renfield left a lot to be desired, this straightforward standalone looks more like what a Dracula movie should be. I just wish we were still getting Karyn Kusama’s Dracula film too. Still on the Universal Monsters docket is Chloé Zhao’s space western Drac film, likely unrelated to Demeter.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter will hit theatres next month.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.