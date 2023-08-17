It’s Not Just Samsung: All the Folding Phones You Can Buy in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been thinking of buying a foldable phone in Australia, you probably know about the Samsung Galaxy Z series, of which new models release annually, and the Google Pixel Fold, which is unfortunately not coming to Australia, but there a few other brands offering phones with screens that defy logic.

Here are the foldable phones that are available in Australia, in case you’re sick of a single-screen device and want it to open like a book or a clamshell.

The Motorola Razr 5G 40/40 Ultra

Motorola is still kicking around as a phone manufacturer, although it mostly builds cheaper Android devices below $1,000 as a budget competitor (similar to TCL or Nokia).

The exception to the rule is the Motorola Razr, which is a smartphone revival of the popular naughties flip phone of the same name. This was one of the first foldable smartphones to be sold internationally and was quickly followed up with a ‘gen 2’ device that offered 5G. In 2023, Motorola released the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra in Australia, the newest versions of the flipping design.

Both models come with a Snapdragon processor (Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 on the 40, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the 40 Ultra), an AMOLED display, an external AMOLED display, a 64MP wide camera on the 40 (12MP on the 40 Ultra) and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The Razr 40 comes with between 128GB and 256GB of storage, while the 40 Ultra comes with between 256GB and 512GB.

The Motorola Razr 40 starts at $999, while the Razr 40 Ultra starts at $1,499.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is currently doing the most with foldable devices, with two different models under the ‘Z’ umbrella. The Z Flip 5 is one of these devices, and as you can tell, it’s the fourth incarnation of the range. It has a similar ‘flip’ form factor to the Motorola Razr, giving the user a verticle folding experience instead of an open-book style fold (that’s covered by a separate Samsung device).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with an Adreno 740 GPU, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a dynamic AMOLED display, another AMOLED display on the cover and a two-camera array (both 12MP, wide and ultrawide). 256GB and 512GB storage options are available.

But it’s also not particularly cheap. At the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will set you back $1,649.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an anomaly on this list, as although it is a foldable device, it’s the only one available in Australia that folds in a book-style orientation (left to right, instead of up and down), except for the Z Fold models that came before it of course.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an Adreno 740 GPU, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an AMOLED display on the inside and on the cover, and a triple camera array (50MP wide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide). It can be ordered with 256GB, 516GB or 1TB storage, with 12GB RAM.

It’s also the most pricey device on this list, which makes sense considering it’s the largest (and most technically advanced) phone here. It starts at $2,599, and costs as much as $3,149 for the 1TB model. Worth noting; this is the most expensive phone you can buy in Australia (yep, even beats the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max which costs a cool $2,769).

The Oppo Find N2 Flip

Wrapping things up, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from Oppo to be available in Australia, but it’s not the first the company has ever made – overseas, the Find N2 Flip is matched by a simpler named ‘Find N2’ that folds like a book.

The Find N2 Flip comes with an internal and external AMOLED display, with an MC10 GPU, Mediatek Dimensity 9,000+ CPU and a dual camera array (50MP wide and 8MP ultrawide). It’s available with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It starts at $1,499 in Australia.

That’s about it for foldable phones in Australia at the moment, unless you count the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, which is only available to business customers (and we do not think much of it).

