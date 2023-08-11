10 Father’s Day 2023 Gift Ideas for Dads That Love Tech

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Father’s Day 2023 falls on Sunday, September 3 this year, so the clock is counting down to get dear ol’ dad something nice. If you want to avoid panic buying something at the very last minute, we’ve rounded up a few Father’s Day gift ideas to spoil your old man with. If your dad happens to be a bit of a tech head or just loves a gadget, we’ve collected a few gift ideas across a range of price points.

Best Father’s Day 2023 tech gifts under $100

Echo Pop

Image: Amazon

If your dad has yet to convert the family home into a smart one, you can help him get started by grabbing an Echo Pop. The Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker that can play his favourite music, check the weather and read the news. It also works as a voice controller smart hub for any of your dad’s Alexa-compatible devices.

You can Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Echo Pop here.

Here’s where you can buy the Echo Pop: Amazon Australia ($79) | eBay ($69.99) | MyDeal ($78.18)

Chromecast HD or Fire TV Stick HD

Image: Amazon/Google

If your dad has been meaning to bring his home into the 21st century with some smart device, a streaming stick is a great place to start. The Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google Chromecast are both great options and will give your dad access to his favourite streaming services.

If you’re not sure which one to pick, check if your dad already has some smart home devices set up, and whether his ecosystem favours Google or Alexa.

Here’s where you can buy the Chromecast HD: Amazon Australia ($58) | eBay ($58) | MyDeal ($59)

Here’s where you can buy the Fire TV Stick HD: Amazon Australia ($39) | eBay ($39) | The Good Guys ($39)

FitSmart massage gun

Image: FitSmart

After a long day at work or a rigorous workout, your dad deserves to pummel away his stress with a massage gun in hand.

This Fit Smart massage gun sports four speeds that will alleviate muscle soreness and tension, while promoting better blood circulation. If it keeps dad from asking you for a foot rub, isn’t it just worth it?

Here’s where you can buy the FitSmart massage gun: Amazon Australia ($77.95) | Catch ($33.22) | Kogan ($39.95)

Best Father’s Day 2023 tech gifts between $100 and $300

PowerPack Universal 5-in-1 Travel Power Bank

Image: SnapWireless

Is your dad the kind of person whose phone is constantly running low on battery or is constantly travelling (or both)? Then the PowerPack Universel could be the solution he’s been looking for.

This power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity, meaning it can fully charge most smartphones twice over. The PowerPack offers universal compatibility and even includes built-in lightning and USB-C cables.

On top of that, it also includes three international power plug adapters, so your dad can plug it into almost any wall socket, regardless if he’s in Japan or the UK.

Here’s where you can buy the PowerPack Universal 5-in-1 Travel Power Bank: SnapWireless ($159.95)

Sennheiser 450BT Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Image: Sennheiser

Is your dad a big music fan? There are not many tech gift ideas better than a pair of Sennheiser over-ear headphones for Father’s Day. These headphones sport up to 30 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation and intuitive controls. Everything dad could possibly need to enjoy some peace and quiet while listening to his audiobook or whittling away at work.

Here’s where you can buy the Sennheiser 450BT Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Amazon Australia ($198) | Dick Smith ($229) | Kogan ($229)

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable speaker

Image: Ultimate Ears

Do you need a gift idea for the dad who spends hours in the shed or cooking up a storm for the family BBQ? Your best bet is to get him a premium portable speaker that can keep the good times rolling while he shifts into “Kiss The Cook” mode.

We recommend the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, a 360-degree immersive speaker that can be dunked in water and keep the tunes pumpin’ for 15 hours on a single charge. Dad’s gonna have a blast, and you will too.

Here’s where you can buy the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable speaker: Amazon Australia ($145) | Kogan ($169.98) | MyDeal ($169.98)

Kindle Reader (2022, 11th Generation)

Image: Isabella Noyes/Gizmodo Australia

Bookish dads whose study is overflowing with paperbacks will more than appreciate an eReader, especially one as nice as the latest edition of the Kindle. The 11th generation Kindle is lightweight and perfect for indoor or outdoor use thanks to its 6-inch glare-free touchscreen, along with a dark mode.

In her review of the eReader, E-Commerce Writer Bella Noyes had this to say:

“As an entry-level eReader, you’d expect the bare minimum in terms of storage capacity, display and experience. But the 2022 Kindle takes the experience to a whole new level by upping the quality you’d expect from your basic eReader by giving you the most bang for your buck.”

Here’s where you can buy the Amazon 2022 Kindle (11th Generation): Amazon Australia ($179)

Best Father’s Day 2023 tech gifts $300

Panasonic ES-LS9A 6-Blade Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Image: Panasonic

Whether your dad likes to keep a clean-shaven face or favours a bushy beard, the Panasonic ES-LS9A could be his new best friend. The shaver uses six stainless steel blades – two finish blades, two thick stubble blades and two lift blades – that’ll maintain their sharpness for a long time. So your dad will always have a gentle shave with minimal irritation. The shaver also uses Responsive Beard Sensor Technology to detect how thick your dad’s facial hair is to determine how much power it should be using, making it a great option for tackling stubble or wizard-tier beards.

Here’s where you can buy the Panasonic 6-Blade Wet & Dry Electric Shaver: Shaver Shop ($699)

Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch

Image: Garmin

If you’re looking for some Father’s Day gift ideas to treat your active dad, why not a rugged Garmin smartwatch?

Not only is it scratch, shock and water resistant, but it will also monitor dad’s heart rate, activity and stress, so he can keep a watchful eye on his health. Your sporty father won’t have to worry about getting lost with this watch’s multi-GNSS satellite support and outdoor sensors. With its Tracback Routing, he can take all of the guesswork out of finding his way back home by using this feature to return to his starting point.

Here’s where you can buy the Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch: Kogan ($398.85) | Myer ($399) | Rebel Sport ($499)

Moebot S5 robot lawn mower

Image: Moebot

Let’s be real: no dad genuinely likes mowing the lawn. It’s just another chore on the to-do list when he’d much rather spend time unwinding or with you.

That’s where the Moebot robotic lawn mower comes in. This heavy-duty mower is undeterred by thick blades of grass and claims to cut through overgrown lawns better than thousand-dollar models from other brands.

While most robotic mowers have a tendency to miss spots near walls or garden edging, the Moebot can drive over concrete to lessen the need for dad to dig out the weed whacker afterwards.

All of his mowing needs can be managed through an easy-to-use app that even the least tech-savvy of family members will be able to figure out.

Here’s where you can buy the Moebot S5 robot lawn mower: Amazon Australia ($999) | MyDeal ($999)