Give the Gift of Modernity With These 10 Smart Home Gadgets

If you know someone who is looking to bring their home into the 21st Century by adding some smart devices, there are a few gift ideas here that are great starting points. If you know someone who already has a robust smart home set-up, these gadgets should slot in nicely. Just make sure you’re buying for the right ecosystem – be it Alexa, Apple or Google.

From lighting to speakers and pet feeders, here are the best gift ideas for smart gadgets and devices.

The best smart gadget gift ideas under $50

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb (3-Pack)

Image: Nanoleaf

If you’re buying for someone who is looking to enter the world of smart homes, smart bulbs are a great gift. They are relatively inexpensive, easy to control and a fantastic way to alter the mood or atmosphere of a room. With a smart bulb, they’ll be able to control the lighting of a room via their phone, or, even better, with a voice command. They’ll never have to get off the couch to turn off a light again.

We’re pretty big fans of the Nanoleaf Essentials bulbs, which have over 16 million different colour options. In our review of the smart bulb, we were impressed with how it balanced high quality with an affordable price tag:

“If you’ve been looking to add a smart lights into your home’s aesthetic, but don’t want to break the bank, these bulbs are some fantastic value. The range of colours and shades available is massive, and its overall interface is so easy to pick up and control.”

Where to buy:

Meross Smart Plug (2-Pack)

Image: Meross

Smart plugs are another great, easy addition to a home and the great thing about these Meross plugs is that they can turn non-smart devices into smart ones. These Meross plugs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled via the companion app, or through voice commands. You’re even able to schedule out activations at set times.

If you’re buying for someone who constantly worries that they haven’t turned off certain appliances before leaving their house, these smart plugs will give them peace of mind.

Where to buy:

Apple AirTag

Image: Apple

Know someone who is always forgetting their keys? Then the Apple AirTag is a great gift idea (provided they use an iPhone). It can be tracked in real-time up to 800 feet and uses a built-in speaker to sound a “ping” alert when it’s being located.

We’re particularly big fans of using AirTags as luggage trackers, so they’re a great gift option for someone who is always travelling. AirTags also make good pet trackers, so they’ll be able to keep an eye on their cat or dog at any time of the day.

Where to buy:

The best smart gadget gift ideas under $100

TP-Link Tapo C210 Pan/Tilt Smart Wi-Fi Camera

Image: TP-Link

A smart camera is a great gift option if you want to give someone peace of mind with their home security, or just the ability to keep an eye on their pets when they’re out.

The Tapo C210 can rotate 360 degrees, which will allow them to survey the entire room from the camera’s companion app. It includes a motion detection feature, which will send a notification to the companion app if it detects any movement. On top of its live view feature, it also has two-way audio, so they’re able to interact with people in their home – or maybe scold their cat for clawing the couch.

Where to buy:

Echo Pop

Image: Amazon

While smart devices can be good individually, they become great when you’re able to connect them all. To do this, you need a smart hub to join all your devices to a single point. The Echo Pop is Amazon’s latest Alexa-enabled smart speaker that, apart from being used to play music, will also allow you to control compatible devices through voice commands.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Echo Pop, we were impressed by how intrusive this speaker is when placed in a room and that, for $79, you get quality audio along with light-touch smarts. It’s a good gift option for someone who might not be all-in on committing to a smart home but would like to test the waters with something simple and functional.

Where to buy:

Withings Smart Scale

Image: Withings

While some smart devices are designed to help you automate certain functions or grant you hands-free control, some use their smarts in other ways. The Withings Smart Scale is a good gift idea for someone who loves tech as much as they love fitness. When combined with its companion app, the Withings Smart Scale will allow the user to keep track of their BMI and weight trends every time they weigh in, which is handy if they’re working toward a set goal.

Where to buy:

The best smart gadget gift ideas over $100

Ember Temperature Control Smart Cup (177mL)

Image: Ember

Look, we’ve all accidentally forgotten about a cup of coffee, only to drink from it and cop a mouthful of lukewarm sludge when you’ve remembered it. With a Smart mug, cold coffee will become a thing of the past. The Ember Temperature Control Smart Cup does exactly what it says on the tin. You’ll be able to maintain a set temperature for up to 1.5 hours through its battery, or all day when placed in the charging coaster.

Where to buy:

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Image: Google

The Google Nest Hub is a solid mid-range smart home hub. With a 7-inch touch display and a clean interface, it’s an easy-to-use hub that’ll give them voice control over any connected devices (provided they are Google Assistant compatible). The Nest Hub can also be controlled with hands-free gestures, thanks to its Soli sensor.

Sitting on a raised stand (that is also its speakers), you’re also able to stream video via select apps or cast to it via Chromecast. If it’s placed in a bedroom, the Google Nest Hub can also track your breathing and access the quality of your sleep.

Where to buy:

Panasonic Smart Pet Feeder (2.8L)

Image: Panasonic

Do you know someone who is constantly ditching plans early so they can go home to feed their pet? They’ll worry no more, because the Panasonic Smart Pet Feeder will be doing all the work for them and ensure their pets never miss a meal again.

Designed for cats and small dogs, it’ll allow them to control the feeding times and portion sizes of their furry friend’s dinner, which is handy if they’re trying to reinforce set meal times or lower the pet’s intake for dietary reasons. The companion app will also let them check food levels, so they won’t worry about accidentally running out.

Where to buy:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Image: Ecovacs

It’s no secret that we love our robot vacuums, here at Gizmodo Australia. We’ve seen a massive increase in popularity of the home appliances in the last couple of years, with more and more people jumping on the robovac bandwagon. If you know someone who has been thinking about picking up their first robovac, the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 is a good place to start.

This two-in-one device works as both a vacuum cleaner and a mop, making it a great option if the person you’re buying it for has split carpets and tiles (although it’s a better vacuum than it is a mop). The more it cleans, the more intuitive it’ll become about its surroundings, as it creates a smart map of its home. They’ll be able to set no-clean zones, separate rooms and schedule out set cleaning routines.

Where to buy:

Image: Nanoleaf/Amazon/Ecovacs