Talk to Me Sequel Officially Greenlit at A24

Get ready to greet more ghosts in a sequel to the scariest movie of the summer: Talk to Me is getting a part two and yes, it’s called Talk 2 Me.

Still shaken from the first film’s bone-chilling ending? We are too and if you haven’t seen Talk to Me, it’s the perfect end-of-summer, start-of-spooky-season film. Directed by brothers Danny and Michael Philippou—YouTube veterans making their feature debut—Talk to Me was picked up by A24, the powerhouse indie studio behind Ti West’s X franchise and Everything Everywhere All at Once, after its buzz-making turn at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s about a mummified medium’s hand which helps you greet those who have passed (side effects may vary!), and while there’s no word yet on the sequel’s plot, you can assume that the freaky appendage will be back to find more viral fame and haunt more unsuspecting victims.

The duo will return to direct, this time with a script written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman. Recently the filmmakers talked to io9 about sequel plans, with Danny Philippou sharing, “Even while writing the first film, I was writing scenes for the second film; it’s exciting to feel like there’s a bigger world and more story to tell, which there is. So if someone were to give us funding for a second film, I would jump on that. I’d love that so much. It would be amazing.” We need more of the horrifying Talk to Me universe, which has left many with sleepless nights (totally not talking about me)—so we’re looking forward to Talk 2 Me, and hope the lo-fi prequel the brother made while filming the first movie also gets to see the light of day somehow.

Talk to Me is currently in theaters.

