These Are My Favorite Details on the High End Polestar 2

I am lucky enough to currently have a week-long loan of a Polestar 2 Dual Motor Performance Pack. This is my first time in a modern Volvo-based product, and my first time living with a Polestar. So far, I’ve taken notice of several thoughtful touches that separate the Polestar 2 from its competitors.

The Polestar 2 has been around since 2020, but its continual improvements make it a more and more compelling vehicle as the years go by. It distinguishes itself from the Tesla Model 3 not only by being better looking, but also by achieving a chic, minimalistic, almost mid-century modern interior without being austere and unadorned. The interior also distinguishes the Polestar 2 from more traditional offerings like the BMW I4, and from the gaudy Mercedes-Benz EQ interiors. Its balance of minimalism paired with tasteful materials, designs, textures, lighting, wrapped in a solid Swedish bow. These are 15 of my favorite features of the 2024 Polestar 2 Dual Motor Performance Pack.

Loud Door Locks

Logan locking Polestar doors

Everybody talks about how loud the G-Wagen’s door locks are, but I’m willing to bet that the Polestar 2’s door locks are comparably loud. It also contributes to the overall solid feel of the car.

“Lid In Lid” Trunk Divider

Photo: Logan K. Carter

The trunk divider, called lid in lid by Polestar, seems gimmicky but I’ve actually used it every single time I put something into the trunk. It pops into place and provides a very sturdy divider with an elastic strap to keep your goodies secure even if you’re exploiting launch control.

Gold Seatbelts

Photo: Logan K. Carter

The gold seatbelts on the Polestar 2 are available on Dual Motor Long Range models, and standard on Performance Pack models along with the other gold accents. Everyone who sees this car comments on how cool the golden seatbelts are and I couldn’t agree more. Little touches like these really elevate day-to-day interactions with the Polestar 2.

Central HVAC Vents

Photo: Logan K. Carter

The placement of these air vents is great because they don’t freeze your right hand or dry out your contact lenses while you’re driving. So many cars have HVAC vents positioned directly behind the rim of the steering wheel that seem designed to freeze your fingers.

Glove Box Bag Hanger

Photo: Logan K. Carter

I’m less certain about the usability of this nifty little feature, a folding bag hook that disappears into the glove box when not in use. I wouldn’t be surprised if Polestar owners aren’t aware that their car has this feature since it’s so well-hidden. It’s labeled as having a two kg weight limit which is under five pounds, so reserve this for a special occasion.

Gold Valve Stem Caps

Photo: Logan K. Carter

These are probably going to be attractive to thieves, but that’s because they look so cool. The Polestar gold color is a great subtle pop of color to the exterior, and the pattern on the valve stem caps looks great too. These are optional on Long Range Dual Motor models and standard on Performance Pack models.

Trunk Floor Prop

Photo: Logan K. Carter

This trunk floor mechanism seems over-engineered but it certainly does the trick. The only flaw is that using it requires two hands, where other trunk floor support designs can be secured with one hand only.

Interior Mood Lighting

Photo: Logan K. Carter

The mood lighting doesn’t make it look like you’re inside of a Lite Brite, but instead it offers an incredibly elevated, almost spa-like air of serenity. This image is the center console surround that gently illuminates the pale wood accents.

Frunk Yeah!

Photo: Logan K. Carter

Unlike many modern EVs, ahem Ultium platform, the Polestar 2 Dual Motor Performance Pack somehow manages to fit a motor to each axle and still have free space for a frunk! Imagine that.

Sleek Side Mirror Design

I’ve never been in a car that made me use so many fashion adjectives. The Polestar 2 just radiates a chic, sleek, elevated aura that is enchanting. The side mirrors look more like sculptures than wing mirrors, and I love it.

Dedicated Document Slot

Photo: Logan K. Carter

Some cars have a reasonable glove compartment, but the owners manual takes up most of the usable space. That’s a non-issue in the Polestar 2 thanks to its dedicated document slot for the documentation that’s not integrated into the center touchscreen.

Projected Polestar Logo

Photo: Logan K. Carter

Prior to this loan I had only ever experienced the Polestar 2 from the back seat of an Uber, and I always marveled at the logo projection in the panoramic glass roof. Again, it’s elevated touches like this that endear me to the car.

Performance Pages

Since my press car has the Performance Pack, I was happy to find some performance menus in the infotainment. I especially appreciated the launch control display that clocks your 0-60 times.

Unique Badging

Polestar’s choice to go with non-traditional badging feels like the right choice on such a sleek car. Big chrome badges on the trunk wouldn’t be fitting for a Swedish minimalist design, these sans serif monochrome badges look much more on-brand.

One Pedal Drive Calibration

Photo: Logan K. Carter

Hi, me again, here to take a dig at the Ultium platform. Unlike Ultium platform vehicles, the Polestar’s regenerative braking function is beautifully calibrated. Even in Standard mode which is full one-pedal-drive, the car doesn’t heave forward when you release the accelerator, and as it comes to a stop, the resistance slackens to bring you to a smooth and complete stop every time. It’s incredibly intuitive, quick to change with just two taps of the screen, and smoother than most regenerative braking systems. Bravo.