Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello, how you doing? We’ve got some tech news to start your Tuesday morning with.

1. Burst SMS breached for allowing scams

Sydney-based business Known Pty Ltd, which you probably know as Burst SMS, has been found by the ACMA in breach of Australia’s SMS anti-scam rules by allowing scammers to send messages impersonating well-known Australian brands, including financial institutions, telcos, couriers, ride share, and ticketing companies. An investigation by the ACMA found Burst SMS offered its customers a free trial to send up to 10 messages a day without undertaking required checks, during which time scammers sent 108 SMS across a 1-month period using text-based sender IDs (i.e. a business name) impersonating reputable businesses. No fine, but the company is on notice.

2. Dell pays $10M for monitor claims

Speaking of fines and Dell Australia has paid $10 million over misleading representations it was found making about the cost of monitors. Back in November, the ACCC announced it was taking Dell to court, then in June, the Federal Court declared by consent that the company made false and misleading representations on its website about the prices of add-on monitors and in ‘strikethrough’ prices shown on the website. And yesterday, the fine was handed down. Read more about it here.

3. 760,000 Discord users breached by third-party

The Discord.io custom invite service has temporarily shut down after suffering a data breach exposing the information of 760,000 members, BleepingComputer reports. As noted by the report, while not an official Discord site, Discord.io is a third-party service that allows server owners to create custom invites to their channels. The breached info, however, is severe. The most sensitive information in the breach is a member’s username, email address, billing address (small number of people), salted and hashed password (small number of people), and Discord ID.

4. Like UberEats but at an airport

Over in the land of The Excess and Bloomberg is reporting that some major airports in the U.S. will deliver food straight to your gate. While it’ll work like UberEats and Menulog, there’s no extra app – it’s more like at a pub where you scan a QR code to choose the food/drink you want, pay with say Apple Pay/Google Pay/credit card, and have the order delivered to the gate they’re waiting at. America is a whole other world.

5. New Xiaomi folding phone enters the Mix

We’ve just seen the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and been teased by the not-coming-to-Australia Google Pixel Fold, but there’s another player in the folding phone market – Xiaomi. The company has just announced its latest folding phone, the Mix Fold 3, which boasts a 5x periscopic zoom camera and a selfie camera (which the previous model didn’t have). Anyway, it’s not available in Australia because of course it’s not.

BONUS ITEM: When looking for a nice little Twitter embed of the above phone, I found this and had to share.

See you tomorrow.