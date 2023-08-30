Telstra Day Includes Massive Savings on Samsung Phones

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Telstra Day is back, but this time it’s lasting longer than a day. It should rebrand to “Telstra August 29 through September 4”, but that’s a little wordy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the telco resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches, and accessories. It kind of just depends on what they feel like discounting. Last year it included a vacuum cleaner.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically and it’s between a few months between drinks. The last event took place in February. Here’s what they’ve got available now until September 4.

Telstra Day deals

Samsung

If $3,000 is a little too much for you to drop on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, its predecessor, the Z Fold 4 might interest you. Telstra is offering up the 256GB Z Fold 4 for $1,749 and the 512GB model for $1,949 – both getting a $750 discount.

If you want to opt instead for the 2023 Z Fold 5, the below tables include 24- and 36-month deals for the 256GB and 512GB models.

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans:

It’s a similar story for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Via Telstra Day, you’ll get the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Z Flip 4 models for $500 off. This ends up being $999, $1,149, and $1,349 respectively. If you go with Samsung directly, you’ll pay $1,499 for the 128GB, with the other models no longer available.

If you want to opt instead for the 2023 Z Flip 5, the below tables include 24- and 36-month deals for the 256GB and 512GB models.

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans:

But it’s not just the physics-defying foldables Telstra is selling for cheap as part of Telstra Day, it’s also the S22 Ultra and S23+ handsets. All three Ultra models are being discounted to the tune of $500 by Telstra. The 128GB S22 Ultra will set you back $1,299, the 256GB model will cost $1,449, and the 512GB model is $1,499.

The S23+ is $400 off and will cost $1,249 from Telstra for the 256GB model and $1,649 from Samsung, while the 512GB version will be $1,449 from Telstra and $1,849 from Samsung. The more budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB) is $499, a saving of $200. Over on the Samsung website, it’ll set you back $599.

The last Samsung product going for cheap during Telstra Day is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB). It’s $299 via the Samsung website but $329 through Telstra – even with $200 off.

Apple

With an iPhone 15 all but confirmed for September 13, Telstra wants to get rid of its iPhone 13 stock. You can pick up a 512GB iPhone 13 for $1,599 (after a $150 discount) on the few-weeks-long Telstra Day.

Google

Also expected to drop new devices in the next few months is Google. But before the Pixel 8 hits shelves, Telstra wants you to consider the Pixel 6 Pro or the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 6 Pro is $650 off, coming in at $649. You can no longer buy the 6 Pro via the Google website. The 7a, meant to be a more budget offering, is far from it. We love this thing. Telstra’s got it $150 off until September 4 for $599. It’s still $749 on the Google website.

The newly released Google Pixel Tablet is $150 off, coming in at $749. Google is also selling the tablet for $749.

Lenovo/Nokia/Oppo

Elsewhere, Telstra Day includes $400 off the most expensive Nokia phone, the Nokia X30 (128GB), and $350 off the Nokia XR20 (128GB), coming in at $399 a pop. The Oppo Find X5 Pro (256GB) has a $500 discount, costing $899, and the Oppo A94 5G (128GB) is $349, a saving of $250.

The Lenovo M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2023) is $100 off, with Telstra Day flogging it for $249, the Lenovo M10 Plus 4G (Gen 3, 128GB) is $349, a saving of $180, and lastly, the Lenovo M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2022) will cost you $249, a saving of $150.

This article has been updated since it was first published.