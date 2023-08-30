The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Telstra Day Includes Massive Savings on Samsung Phones

Telstra Day is back, but this time it’s lasting longer than a day. It should rebrand to “Telstra August 29 through September 4”, but that’s a little wordy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the telco resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches, and accessories. It kind of just depends on what they feel like discounting. Last year it included a vacuum cleaner.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically and it’s between a few months between drinks. The last event took place in February. Here’s what they’ve got available now until September 4.

Telstra Day deals

Samsung

If $3,000 is a little too much for you to drop on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, its predecessor, the Z Fold 4 might interest you. Telstra is offering up the 256GB Z Fold 4 for $1,749 and the 512GB model for $1,949 – both getting a $750 discount.

If you want to opt instead for the 2023 Z Fold 5, the below tables include 24- and 36-month deals for the 256GB and 512GB models.

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) plans:

It’s a similar story for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Via Telstra Day, you’ll get the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Z Flip 4 models for $500 off. This ends up being $999, $1,149, and $1,349 respectively. If you go with Samsung directly, you’ll pay $1,499 for the 128GB, with the other models no longer available.

If you want to opt instead for the 2023 Z Flip 5, the below tables include 24- and 36-month deals for the 256GB and 512GB models.

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) plans:

Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans:

Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) plans:

But it’s not just the physics-defying foldables Telstra is selling for cheap as part of Telstra Day, it’s also the S22 Ultra and S23+ handsets. All three Ultra models are being discounted to the tune of $500 by Telstra. The 128GB S22 Ultra will set you back $1,299, the 256GB model will cost $1,449, and the 512GB model is $1,499.

The S23+ is $400 off and will cost $1,249 from Telstra for the 256GB model and $1,649 from Samsung, while the 512GB version will be $1,449 from Telstra and $1,849 from Samsung. The more budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB) is $499, a saving of $200. Over on the Samsung website, it’ll set you back $599.

The last Samsung product going for cheap during Telstra Day is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB). It’s $299 via the Samsung website but $329 through Telstra – even with $200 off.

Apple

With an iPhone 15 all but confirmed for September 13, Telstra wants to get rid of its iPhone 13 stock. You can pick up a 512GB iPhone 13 for $1,599 (after a $150 discount) on the few-weeks-long Telstra Day.

Google

Also expected to drop new devices in the next few months is Google. But before the Pixel 8 hits shelves, Telstra wants you to consider the Pixel 6 Pro or the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 6 Pro is $650 off, coming in at $649. You can no longer buy the 6 Pro via the Google website. The 7a, meant to be a more budget offering, is far from it. We love this thing. Telstra’s got it $150 off until September 4 for $599. It’s still $749 on the Google website.

The newly released Google Pixel Tablet is $150 off, coming in at $749. Google is also selling the tablet for $749.

Lenovo/Nokia/Oppo

Elsewhere, Telstra Day includes $400 off the most expensive Nokia phone, the Nokia X30 (128GB), and $350 off the Nokia XR20 (128GB), coming in at $399 a pop. The Oppo Find X5 Pro (256GB) has a $500 discount, costing $899, and the Oppo A94 5G (128GB) is $349, a saving of $250.

The Lenovo M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2023) is $100 off, with Telstra Day flogging it for $249, the Lenovo M10 Plus 4G (Gen 3, 128GB) is $349, a saving of $180, and lastly, the Lenovo M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2022) will cost you $249, a saving of $150.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

