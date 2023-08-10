Pencil in September 14 for Apple to Unveil the iPhone 15

There are a few things in life that are guaranteed: Birth, death, taxes, and a new iPhone each year. We’re here to talk about the latter. While there has of course been no official announcement from Apple (side note: I love the way they delete everything off their Twitter, sorry X, after hype dies down from the last thing), here is what we do know about the company’s upcoming iPhone event. Let’s call it the Apple iPhone 15 event.

No splashy graphic with a teaser pic of a camera or something equally as vague, and no locked-in date, so what do we know?

The consensus among those keeping a close eye on Apple is that the company will hold a mid-September 2023 event to announce the next batch of devices. Some sources, like 9to5Mac, say the big day will be September 13, so the early hours or September 14 for us, which aligns with the word that Apple staff have been asked not to take time off around that date. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is typically on the mark with Apple-based reports, says an event may be planned for “either September 12 or September 13.”

Last year’s iPhone 14 launch happened on September 7, with the devices shipping as soon as a week and a half later. It sounds like this year’s timeline will be similar.

What time is the iPhone 15 launch event?

Again, nothing has been confirmed. But history shows us that Apple usually starts its events at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Which translates into 3:00 am AEST. It will likely be hosted in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, as the past several keynotes have been.

How to watch Apple unveil the iPhone 15

Apple typically livestreams its keynotes and significant announcements for all the world to tune in. Way back when it used to limit streams to folks using the Safari browser, but these days, anyone can tune in through Apple’s website, their Apple TV devices, or Apple’s YouTube channel.

What will Apple announce?

Well, we’ve been tracking rumours for the iPhone 15 since basically a month after the iPhone 14 launched. The latest came just last week, with hints that the next iPhone could be all screen.

Of course, we’ll update this piece as we learn more.