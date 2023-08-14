Updates From Ahsoka, Uncharted, and More

Go behind the scenes of Invasion season 2. Outlander teases its return for next year. House of the Dragon is casting an intriguing character for season 2. Plus, Thirteen Ghosts could be heading to television. Spoilers, away!

Uncharted 2

Producer Charles Roven told THR he’s “looking to make another” Uncharted movie at Sony.

We had a really good time with [the first Uncharted movie]. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn’t know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those.

Werewolf Santa

Screen Daily reports 101 Films has acquired the rights to the independent Christmas horror-comedy, Werewolf Santa, with plans for a limited theatrical release in both the United States and United Kingdom this November. Written and directed by Airell Anthony Hayles, the story apparently sees Santa Claus “turn into a werewolf on Christmas Eve and wreak havoc in a small seaside town” only to cross “a local YouTuber” who “sets off on an adventure to save Christmas from this new threat.”

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli has finally released a handful of images from Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and Heron.

The Curse of Willow Song

A recovering addict begins to see monsters all around her in the trailer for The Curse of Willow Song, available on VOD this September 26.

Curse Of Willow Song (2023) | Official Trailer | Valerie Tian | Elfina Luk | Ingrid Nilson

The Hanged Girl

Elsewhere, a group of friends vacation at a guesthouse haunted by the spirit of a woman tried and executed for witchcraft in the trailer for The Hanged Girl, coming to VOD this September 5.

The Hanged Girl (2023) | Official Trailer | Tal Hymans | Alex Snow | Tara Jay | Elke Hinrichsen

House of the Dragon

Redanian Intelligence reports Robert Rhodes has been cast as the doomed Silver Denys for the second season of House of the Dragon at HBO.

Thirteen Ghosts: The Series

According to Dread Central, SFX Supervisor Aaron McLane is developing a TV series based on the 2001 remake of Thirteen Ghosts for Dark Castle Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. Conceived as a horror anthology, each episode will reveal the origin of a different ghost suited to “the stylistic look and feel” of its assembled directors.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

The official Star Wars Instagram page has released a gallery of Ahsoka character posters.

Relatedly, the latest TV spot includes new footage of Ray Stevenson’s villainous new character, Baylan Skoll.

Ahsoka | Trick | Disney+

Invasion

The cast and crew of Invasion discuss season two in a new featurette.

Invasion — Season 2 An Inside Look: The Storm | Apple TV+

Outlander

Finally, a new teaser confirms Outlander will return for new episodes sometime next year.