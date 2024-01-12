Our First Tease of Ahsoka Season 2 Is a Dave Filoni Sketch

Buried in Tuesday’s news of an upcoming Star Wars movie starring the Mandalorian and Grogu was an update that’s arguably even more exciting. Dave Filoni is hard at work developing a second season of Ahsoka, something that hadn’t yet been made official in the wake of season one.

This confirms we’re actually going to see what happens now that Ezra Bridger is reunited with Hera Syndulla, and Grand Admiral Thrawn is back in the proper Star Wars galaxy—and what the heck is going to happen in that other galaxy that now has four Force users in it, all searching for answers.

To hammer this news home, official Star Wars social media accounts posted a very intriguing sketch by Filoni himself with the phrase “The Story Continues.” Here it is:

Filoni’s sketch.

We couldn’t say with 100% certainty but that certainly looks like, and would make sense to be, Ahsoka and Sabine. They’re standing on a giant finger which fans of the show should recognize as the pointing statue of the Father Mortis God on Peredia. An image that, on its own, held massive story implications moving ahead. However, on the show, it’s Baylan Skoll who was on at the statue, not Ahsoka and Sabine.

As such, the implications here are many. That Ahsoka and Sabine will find themselves tracking Baylan’s mysterious master plan. That maybe Ahsoka herself will discover deeper meaning and purpose. And, most of all, that Ahsoka season two is sure to be just full on, deep-dive, Dave Filoni mythological madness. Which is just how we like it.

There’s no definite timeline on when Ahsoka season two might happen; if we had to venture a guess, it could become the fourth show in the Star Wars live-action queue. Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte this year. Andor season two in early 2025, and then, maybe, Ahsoka after that.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.