Peugeot’s First Australian Electric Car Is a Hard Sell, Even After Taking it For a Drive

The Peugeot e-2008 is finally coming to Australia, marking the company’s first consumer-oriented EV to come down under (after its electric van debuted here earlier this year), although there’s one big caveat – it’s the old model. It’s great that more automakers are bringing more EVs to Australia now, with Peugeot expected to launch another model next year, but the e-2008 model we are getting is a tough sell. With unremarkable range, a fairly standard infotainment system, and a price that puts it in competition with cars that are simply much better, the Peugeot e-2008 faces an uphill battle in the local market.

We took the Peugeot e-2008 for a drive, on a day organised by the carmaker, and here’s what we think of it after a few hours behind the wheel.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Peugeot e-2008 first drive: An old model for a new market

The Peugeot e-2008 is a confusing car that some may say isn’t right for the Australian market for its low range, but for the first section of this piece, I just want to entertain some of the good the car has – because it is, in a basic sense, a pleasant thing to drive, a beautiful thing to look at, and a lovely cockpit to sit in. We’ll have plenty of time for the bad further down.

The e-2008 is powered by a single electric motor, with a 0-100km/h time of just 9.9 seconds and a front-wheel drivetrain on 18-inch wheels. For the drive day, the group of journalists I was alongside were taken for a trip north of Sydney, along some really nice windy roads with some tight corners. There wasn’t any highway driving, and I don’t think I accelerated beyond 90km/h at any point on the drive day, but if you wanted a car that would simply be pleasant for a trip into the hills, the e-2008 may satisfy.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Driving it was simple and nothing was surprising about the interior – I’d never driven a Peugeot up until this trip, and I’m happy to report that nothing particularly jumped out at me. In fact, that’s what I really loved – the car has a sensible approach to its button layout and infotainment system. Sure, most of the car can be controlled through the 10-inch screen in the centre of the console, but many of the tactile and touch buttons across the middle will function as hotkeys to access stuff on the screen. The driver’s wheel (which is a beautiful thing to look at) also has a great layout to it, and the smart cruise control was easily enabled and modified with a lever on the left.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

For Peugeot fans, the company’s signature holographic display technology is back in the e-2008, effectively making the dials behind the wheel look more projected outward towards the driver. This felt a bit extra, but I didn’t mind the look of it.

The car is nicely sized, and although the backseat is quite small, it didn’t feel restrictive. The roof can be opened, unlike many competitors at the price point it’s pitched at, and the interior and exterior trims are gorgeous. It’s an attractive car, no doubt.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

That’s really all I can say that I was impressed with: If you want an electric car, this is an electric car, and it may be an attractive prospect for Peugeot diehards that don’t want to buy a car from another brand.

But I would seriously urge you to at least consider looking at others.

Peugeot e-2008 first drive: Out with the new, in with the old

This is the old model of the Peugeot e-2008 – as in, the one that the company originally released in Europe in 2019. Now, normally this wouldn’t be too egregious – Australia typically gets new cars after the rest of the world, and after all, the Polestar 2 originally debuted in 2021, then came to Australia in 2022, when we called it our favourite car of the year.

But the Peugeot e-2008 has just received a facelift over in Europe, with the new model offering more range (406km WLTP) and a much more attractive style.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

In Australia, Peugeot is set to sell the 2019 e-2008 for $59,990, with a range of only 330km WLTP and a maximum recharging speed of only 100kW via a DC connection.

This is an incredibly tough sell. At the $60,000 price point, the Peugeot e-2008 is competing directly with the 2022 Polestar 2, the Cupra Born, and the Tesla Model 3 (which just received a facelift). All of these cars offer more range, more interesting aesthetics, faster 0-100km/h speeds, and faster recharging speeds.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

This is just extremely confusing to me. At this price point, the Peugeot e-2008 is the cheapest European small electric SUV in Australia, but this title feels increasingly less relevant. The 2022 BYD Atto 3 Extended Range, for example, is available for $51,711 in Australia with 420km WLTP range. The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Highlander Extended Range is available for $58,000 and has a 484km WLTP range.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

It’s difficult for me to reach a verdict. I’ve only been behind the wheel for a limited time, so I only have a limited view of the car, but it has so far failed to wow me as much as the competition. There’s more to buying a car than driving range, sure, but for the price you’d sure as heck want to get your money’s worth. I’m hopeful that when the time comes for a proper review, spending a week with the Peugeot e-2008 instead of just a few hours, I could change my mind.

The Peugeot e-2008 is available for order now for $59,9990 before on-road costs. It’s available in orange, red, black, blue, white, and silver.