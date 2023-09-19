Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello. It’s Wednesday, and it’s bloody warm. Let’s kick things off.

1. Google injects Bard everywhere

Google launched Bard in March this year and since then the conversational AI has had a few tweaks and upgrades. But, overnight, the Search giant gave Bard its biggest update yet – you can now use Bard within Google’s other apps (think Docs, Maps, YouTube). But, ridiculously, Bard now also has a prompt to ‘Google It’ so you can verify that what the AI has spat out is accurate. We’re back at square one.

2. Neuralink apparently given the green light for human trial

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant company, reckons it’s received approval from an independent review board to begin recruitment for the first human trial of its brain implant for paralysis patients. Per a report from Reuters, those with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may qualify for the study, but it’s unclear how many participants would be enrolled in the trial, which will take about six years to complete. The study will use a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move.

3. X should answer to Queensland authorities

Staying on Musk for a minute and his other venture, the social media one, came under fire yesterday at the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which argued state authorities should be able to hold X (formerly Twitter) responsible for the Islamophobic tweets of an American white supremacist because they were downloaded in the state and caused harm to local Muslims. Per The Guardian, the complaint to the commission contained 419 items, including 29 tweets it claims incited hatred, and 390 replies to and quotes of those tweets.

4. ACMA slaps Starlink on the wrist

One last Musk thing, and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has cautioned Starlink for failing to disclose the end date of a ‘limited time offer’ advertised on its website, and has issued the satellite-based internet company with a direction to comply. Starlink began operation in Australia in 2021. Read more about the ACMA investigation here.

5. Digital ID back on

Ending with new plans for a Digital ID and public service minister Katy Gallagher yesterday kicked off consultation on legislation for the exposure draft, which she described as being “the online equivalent of being carded at the nightclub”. The national Digital ID system actually began in 2014 and there are more than 10.5 million Australians who have one they use to access government services. But it’s not had the smoothest of rollouts and reception is far from favourable. The issue-plagued Digital ID was funded in the 2023-24 Budget to the tune of $26.9 million.

BONUS ITEM: Everything is fine.

Have a good one.

Image: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin