Apple to Revamp AirPods Lineup in 2024 and 2025

Apple is looking to completely overhaul its AirPods lineup, according to a report from Bloomberg. The revamped AirPods and AirPods Max will launch in 2024, and the Pro model will see changes in 2025. Said changes include tweaks to their design, charging case, and audio quality.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Apple plans on releasing two fourth-gen AirPods that will replace the second and third-gen ones. The new models will feature an improved fit and shorter stems and will be a kind of hybrid between the third-gen and the Pro models.

The higher-end fourth-gen model will be somewhat similar to the current Pro model, sporting ANC and a charging case with speakers for the Find My alerts.

Bloomberg reports that the third-gen 2021 AirPods didn’t sell all that well, finding itself an awkward middle ground between the more affordable second-gen AirPods or the AirPods Pro, which we really loved using. As a result, consumers either went for the second-gen one or opted for the Pro since it featured ANC.

Apple has recently dropped the Lightning port from its devices as part of its compliance with EU regulations. The new AirPod models, including the AirPods Max, will have gotten the same treatment, sporting USB-C ports.

The AirPods Max headphones seem like they won’t see many changes apart from new colour variants, and the Pro model will see a design and chip change in 2025.