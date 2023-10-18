The 2023 Tesla Model 3 Is Now Cheaper Than Ever in Australia

The Australian price of the Tesla Model 3 has dropped to make way for the 2024 facelift, just as BYD has introduced its own cheap electric sedan.

As posted on OzBargains, and brought to my attention by Neerav Bhatt, Tesla is currently clearing inventory of its Tesla Model 3 2023 fleet, with the cheapest model now starting at $55,360 (was $57,400). Other trims have also come down in price.

This also follows months of price fluctuations. Back in July, the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y were dropped. They also dropped back in April, and prices rose in 2022.

All of this said, the new Tesla Model 3 (the 2024 facelift) is priced differently. The base model starts at $61,900 (was $57,400), and the dual-motor all-wheel drive model starts at $71,900 (was $83,400).

We’ve got detailed information about every new Tesla model below.

Every Tesla available in Australia

By far the most successful electric car company is Tesla. Led by “Technoking” (yes, that’s what Tesla calls its CEO) Elon Musk, we’re likely to see the Tesla name for years to come.

With several new vehicles on the way, including the very memeable Tesla Cybertruck (which might not pass ADR), we’ve put together an article on every Tesla you can currently buy in Australia.

Tesla currently offers two vehicles in Australia with three variants each – the Model 3 and the Model Y. The Model S and X were available in Australia, but this is no longer the case. Fun fact: these cars spell out S3XY (this blew my mind when I first realised it). Let’s go through them.

The Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the cheapest Tesla available in Australia at the moment. Starting at $61,900 for the RWD (before additional costs), the Tesla Model 3 is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, with a maximum range of 513 kilometres. The Dual-Motor Long Range model is capable of zero to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds with a maximum range of 629 kilometres.

The Tesla Model 3 starts at $61,900, whereas the Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor Long Range costs $71,900. Deliveries for the 2024 facelift are set to begin between January and March 2024.

Image: Tesla

The Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is now available for order in Australia in three configurations. The Tesla Model Y starts at $65,400 for the RWD model, $78,400 for the long-range, dual-motor model, and $91,400 for the performance AWD model.

The RWD model is capable of about 455km range and zero to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds, whereas the long-range model is capable of a 533 km range and zero to 100km/h in 5 seconds. The performance model is capable of about 514km range and zero to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y. Image: Tesla

Should I buy a new Tesla in Australia?

If you want the feeling of a new car, don’t let anything stop you from purchasing a new Tesla. Many of the shipping issues have now been resolved, although new Tesla Model 3s are set to arrive in early 2024.

That being said, even with the price costs, it’s worth considering alternatives to the Tesla range. Newcomers BYD, Cupra, and Polestar each offer interesting alternatives to the range.

What incentives are available to me if I want to buy a Tesla?

Good question! Some Australian states and territories (in particular NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, and the ACT) offer incentive programs if you want to buy a new electric vehicle. Incentives and programs vary from state to state, so it’s best to read up on what is available to you before making a purchase. Victoria, one of the first states to introduce an incentives program, has now wrapped up its rebate.

What are some Tesla Model 3 alternatives?

Although the Tesla Model 3 offers one of the best cost-to-range electric vehicles in Australia, don’t think that there aren’t other options. The Polestar 2, which we reviewed, is worth considering, as are the new MG4 and BYD Dolphin.

What other Tesla cars are coming to Australia?

The new Tesla Roadster is planned for Australia (or you can pick up a second-hand original model) but we’ll wait for more solid news on that, considering it isn’t available anywhere in the world just yet.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

Image: Tesla

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.