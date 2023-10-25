There’s a New Place to Watch Chaotic Content That’s Been Made by Our Mates

Our friends at Pedestrian Group have launched a whole bloody channel – PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION.

Fans of PEDESTRIAN.TV’s wild and wacky content will be stoked because the channel promises to stream chaos 24/7.

How can I watch PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

For starters, it is completely free to watch! You can stream or watch all the juicy content on demand on 9Now. All you need is to log into your 9Now account, jump to the PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION channel in the 9Now app on your TV, phone, or browser, and it’s all yours.

What can I watch on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

There’ll be a mixture of music vids, comedy, reality shows, movies and super niche series, so there is something for everyone.

The films on the channel are like a walk back in time. You can expect a lot of cult classic horror, from So I Married An Axe Murderer to Fright Night and The Exorcist III.

There are stacks of reality shows hitting the channel that somehow flew under the radar despite their absolutely cooked premises. Murder House Flip (literally, crime scenes turned into room reveals), Release The Hounds (contestants get chased by a pack of dogs), and Bromans (people try to become gladiators?) will all be on the channel to smooth that nice brain of yours out.

Then, there’s Eternal Family… I don’t know if even I have the words to describe all the series within this independent artist collective. PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION is streaming it exclusively from Canada and it is…whack. Do I understand it? Not really! Is it entertaining? You betcha! Here’s a little snippet to whet the appetite, or just confuse you, I can’t tell anymore…

And, of course, rounding out the programming will be what our friends at PEDESTRIAN.TV create. They’ll be showing off all the content that you’d usually see on their Instagram, TikTok and more. We’re talking 90-second Australia Today news pieces by PEDESTRIAN.TV and VICE journalists, celeb interviews, vox pops and exclusive access to your fave musicians. Lots to see!

It’s all streaming and on demand now, so you can check the chaos out here. Enjoy!