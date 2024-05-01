App-solute Mess: Qantas Investigating Customer Data Leaks Through Its App

Qantas is currently investigating a bug within its app as its customers are reporting it’s seeing other people’s data when they log into their accounts.

The airline giant took to Twitter/X to confirm the investigation, which has been flagged by users across social media.

Qantas is investigating reports of an issue impacting the Qantas app this morning. We will provide more information as soon as possible. — Qantas (@Qantas) April 30, 2024

Shortly after, the company released a statement on its website about the glitch:

“We’re urgently working to resolve the issue impacting the Qantas app this morning and we sincerely apologise to our customers who have been impacted. We’re investigating whether this issue may have been caused by recent system changes. We recommend that customers log out and log in to their Qantas Frequent Flyer account on the Qantas App. Please also be aware of social media scams at this time. We’ll continue to provide more information as soon as we can.”

In footage and screenshots viewed by Gizmodo Australia, users appear to be able to swipe down to refresh the app, with other people’s accounts popping up, without a visible logging out/logging in screen.

User data, including flight status, name, boarding passes, and points, appear to be leaking. 9News reported that the issue supposedly began following the update to the app.

While Qantas has said that it’s investigating the issue, it hasn’t provided any indication of the scale of the problem.

User data leaks like this are not unheard of, but is it always worrying, especially for a business as large as Qantas. Last year, Gizmodo Australia reported that coffee app Hey You was leaking data in a similar way.

“Qantas is going to have to re-issue boarding passes at the very least, which will create chaos for people who saved the boarding pass on their digital wallet on their smartphone,” tech reporter Trevor Long told Today.

Another Qantas app update will likely be rolled out, but we’re still learning about the issue. In the meantime, if this is happening with your app, please don’t go snooping into other people’s data.

The news comes just a day after Qantas competitor Bonza collapsed into voluntary administration. Following the collapse, Qantas offered support for Bonza customers.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Image: iStock