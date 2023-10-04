Samsung Announces the SmartTag2, and This One is Coming to Australia

Samsung has today announced the Galaxy SmartTag2, a Tile/AirTag-like tracker that allows you to find your suitcase and/or furry friend, among other things, from your phone.

While yes, you could buy the Samsung SmartTag and the SmartTag+ from an overseas vendor and have it shipped to Australia, this is the first time the Tag is actually launching down under.

Battery life on the Galaxy SmartTag2 is 500 days – that’s on standard usage, but it has a power saving mode via Samsung’s Smart Things app where you can turn off the battery and you’ll get up to 700 days of battery. For a bit of context, the first SmartTags only boasted about 300 days. Apple’s AirTags last about a year.

The Tags are IP67 rated, too.

The downside is the Galaxy SmartTag2 is only compatible with Samsung Android – even though as an iPhone user you might have the Samsung Smart Things app on your phone.

On Smart Things still, the Tags can be used as a sort of trigger device. You can set the Tag to set off a routine that may include turning on a light, a Samsung TV, air purifier, etc.

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

The Galaxy SmartTag2 ships with a brand-new feature known as ‘Lost Mode’2’, which allows users to register their contact information to display a message when the SmartTag2 is scanned. Unfortunately, unless you have a Samsung phone, and the Smart Things app, you won’t know if someone else’s SmartTag is hanging around you.

Galaxy SmartTag2 also provides a Compass View feature, which is an easier way to find the item holding the Tag. The SmartThings Find app has also been upgraded to include features like a full-screen map view.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 is available in two colour options, black and white, for $55 for one, or $169 for a four-pack. You can also buy your tag some accessories from the Samsung website if that’s your vibe.

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia