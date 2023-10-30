Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning and happy Halloween to those who observe. Let’s dive in.

1. Threads (not that Threads) tells Meta it had the name first

Threads Software Limited demanded Meta stop using the Threads name in the UK, saying it has owned the trademark in Britain since 2012. Threads Ltd. told Meta in a letter that it is giving the company 30 days to discontinue using the Threads name, saying if Meta doesn’t comply, it will seek an injunction from the English Courts. Threads Ltd. is an intelligent message hub that stores a company’s emails, tweets, and phone call information in a cloud database. The company said in its letter that it turned down Meta’s requests to purchase the Threads name four times, adding: “It was made clear to Meta’s Instagram that the domain was not for sale.”

2. Meta asks users for handouts amid new EU regulations

Staying on Meta for a sec and the company revealed its subscription service to access an ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram in a blog post Monday. Users in several European countries will now have the option to pay anywhere from €9.99 on desktop or €12.99 on mobile for an ad-free version of Instagram and Facebook. For now, the fee will cover all accounts linked to the account that purchases the subscription, but starting on March 1, 2024, users will have to fork over €6 on desktop or €8 on mobile for each additional account. “We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status,” Meta wrote in the announcement. Yes, obviously.

Apple is telling its legions of fans they’re going to be absolutely terrified by just how much (pumpkin) juice is in the company’s new line of desktop devices. New iMacs and MacBooks with newfangled M3 processors should be in store for Apple’s “Scary Fast” event, starting at around 11 am AEDT this morning. Unlike other product announcements, like last month’s iPhone 15 iPhone and Apple Watch Wonderlust event, there won’t be any in-person component at the company’s Cupertino, California headquarters. Gizmodo Australia should have plenty of coverage as the event airs and after the fact, so stay tuned.

4. Amazon’s iRobot takeover on course for approval by Valentine’s Day

European Union antitrust regulators set a February 14 deadline to approve Amazon’s $US1.4 billion purchase of iRobot, the maker of Roomba, according to a report from Reuters. The extended deadline gives the European Commission two more months to approve the deal, which Amazon has lowered its bid for amid regulatory delays after the investigation was halted awaiting missing information from the companies. As of 2020, iRobot held the largest market share of the worldwide robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) space, according to Statista. Two dozen human rights groups asked the FTC to block Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot in a letter, saying the purchase of a “competing smart home device business” is anticompetitive, and would harm the overall consumer technology market. Amazon currently faces an FTC lawsuit alleging an illegal monopolisation of the e-commerce space, but not specifically concerning the iRobot deal.

5. Telcos have opinions on landline services

Ending back home with some telco news. The Sydney Morning Herald has run a piece on the future of the universal service obligation (USO), which guarantees landline phone access to regional Australians, reporting that the federal government has labelled current arrangements as no longer fit for purpose and Optus saying they are a waste of money. The government on Monday opened consultation with the telecommunications industry over the future of the USO, being delivered by Telstra, which receives billions in funding from the government and rivals including Optus and TPG to keep regional Australians connected. The debate will continue as the back and forth is expected to go on for a while.

