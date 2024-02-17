Say Hello to Your New Fantastic Four

It’s finally official: Marvel has confirmed its Fantastic Four stars, as well as set a new release date for its new take on the first family.

This morning Marvel Studios confirmed that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will star in the Fantastic Four movie as Reed Richards, Sue Richards, Ben Grimm, a.k.a. the Thing, and Johnny Storm, respectively.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

The confirmation brings to an end months and months of speculation and rumors around the casting of Matt Shakman’s highly anticipated film, as well as gives us a cute, ‘60s retro look at the team and a new logo—as well as the Fantastic Four’s frequent (and frequently annoying) robotic companion, HERBIE.

The movie’s new release date sees it swap places with Thunderbolts, which will now release on May 2, 2025.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.