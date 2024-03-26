Contributor: Alex Kidman, Chris Neill

We’ve seen a rapid explosion in smart home gadgets over the past couple of years. From security systems to kitchen appliances and cleaning products – name a piece of tech, and there’s a high chance there’s a smart version.

If you’re looking into making your ordinary home a smart home, we’ve rounded up a range of devices and gadgets that will allow you to catch up to the 21st century.

Smart vacuum: SmarterHome G80 Robot Vacuum Cleaner + Mop with Auto-Empty Dock

The G80 is a budget robovac that can both vacuum and mop all by itself (although you’ll need to manually add the cleaning pads for the latter function). It even comes with a docking station that it’ll return to so it can empty and recharge itself automatically. You’ll just need to top up its water and empty the docking station’s debris bag when it finally fills up. This robot vacuum cleaner will map out your home in real-time while learning to avoid objects and obstacles as it runs.

Smart speaker: Echo Pop

As you build out your smart home, having some form of focal point that connects all of your devices becomes more of a necessity. Depending on your budget and overall desired functionality, a smart speaker can act as a decent hub at an affordable price. The Echo Pop in particular is a decent, unassuming speaker that will allow you to control Alexa-compatible devices with voice commands.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Echo Pop, we were impressed by its quality, despite its budget price:

“I genuinely cannot tell you having an assistant-enabled speaker that sounds good enough in a bedroom/office that’s priced at $79 isn’t worth your investment if you’re looking for a light-touch smart speaker. The sound is fine, it comes in cute colours, and it doesn’t take up much room at all.”

Smart light bulbs: TP-Link Tapo L530E Smart Bulb

Smart lighting isn’t just about simple dimming – it can include coloured bulbs for that special occasion, security lighting within zones or just making it easier to get the lights on when you return home, or if you have to make that late-night trip to the bathroom without the actual “trip” part.

Whether starting from scratch or adding to your current smart home setup, the TP-Link Tapo bulb is a great option when it comes to lighting. It’s simple to set up and use, giving you access to billions of colour options, with a temperature range from 2,500K to 6,500K. It also offers support for Alexa and Google Assistant, so you’ll quickly forget where the actual light switches are.

If you’re after a more lighting option, you can follow our smart bulb guide here.

Smart ambience lighting: SmarterHome RGBIC Smart LED Ambient Bar Light

While smart light bulbs are one way to change the atmosphere of a room, they aren’t your only lighting options. Maybe you want to add a dash of light to your room while you’re gaming or you want to throw a pop of colour in the living room while entertaining friends.

This pack of two ambient light bars includes a wide palette of colours, with the ability to display multiple at once. It even has a rhythm mode that reacts to music. Their size gives you a bit more versatility when it comes to displaying these lights around your home, as you’ll no longer be limited wherever you’ve placed lamps or ceiling fixtures.

Smart hub: Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

We mentioned smart speakers before, but if you want a smart hub that has more of a presence in your home, then check out the Echo Show 8. In Gizmodo’s review of the Echo Show 8, we were impressed by the hub’s speaker quality, and how easy it is to access and control the functions and routines of compatible smart devices.

Outside of acting as a hub for your home’s smart device, you’re also able to stream various video platforms, like YouTube or Netflix, or take incoming calls via the device’s 8-inch touch screen. Since this is an Amazon product, it favours Alexa-compatible devices, so keep that in mind depending on your home’s current or desired smart ecosystem.

Smart video doorbell: Ring Video Doorbell Plus

Home security starts at the front door. With the Ring Video Doorbell Plus, you can receive notifications whenever someone’s at the door and check out who it is even if you’re sitting on the opposite end of the house. Thanks to its 1536p resolution camera, you’ll always be able to tell who’s waiting outside in crisp detail.

The Doorbell Plus is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery, making installation a lot easier – which is great news if you’re renting.

If you’re upstairs and a delivery man has buzzed asking you where they can drop off your package, you can speak through your phone to let them know you’re home and they’re free to leave it on your doormat. When you’re out, this smart doorbell can act like a home answering system. For example, if a friend has spontaneously dropped in, you can tell them through a pre-recorded message that you’ll be back soon or to come again later.

Smart blinds: Kogan SmarterHome Motorised Smart Blinds Driver

When we said you can automate everything, we meant everything. With this smart driver, you’ll be able to control your blinds without needing to get off the couch. You don’t even need to be home. Via the companion app, you can schedule out recurring events, whether that’s opening them up at 8am every morning or shutting them in the evening, just as it gets dark. The SmarterHome Smart Blinds Driver is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

Smart plug: Meross smart plug

If your home is currently bereft of smart devices and you’re only looking to start small, you can’t go past a smart plug. These devices are a handy way of transforming your everyday tech into something smarter.

For example, if you don’t want to come home to a dark house, you can plug your living room lamp into one and set a schedule to automatically turn the light on. Or maybe you want to try and cut down on energy wastage, so you can use real-time power consumption data to keep track of any errant devices that may need to be turned off for a bit.

This Meross smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control them with voice commands. You’ll never have to touch a light switch again.

Smart thermostat: Sensibo Air AC Controller

This smart climate assistant by Sensibo will help you save on your energy bill by allowing you to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Through the Sensibo app, you can set routine schedules for your preferred home climate, while receiving activity data that’ll allow you to finer customise when you use your AC. It’s even compatible with a wide range of smart home systems including Apple Home, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Smart lock: ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt

Eventually, fumbling through your bag or pockets to find your keys will become a thing of the past. The ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt is a 5-in-1 keyless entry door lock that can be unlocked via a traditional key, a numerical code, through the companion app, on an automatic schedule or by shaking your smartphone.

Not only can it unlock your house door, but it can also deliver a full report of who’s entered your home and exactly when they did it through the smartphone app. If you’re going away, you can even grant temporary or restricted access to friends, house sitters or handymen through a special eKey.

The smart lock also knows to automatically lock your door upon closure, so that you never have to remember to secure it yourself. In the event that it doesn’t work or malfunctions, don’t worry because it has a mechanical key backup.

Smart home security: TP-Link Tapo C200 Camera

You can keep a watchful eye on your home with the TP-Link Tapo C200, a security camera that will feed footage right to your smartphone. When in use, the Tapo C200 provides you with live audio and two-way audio. So if you’ve got a four-legged friend who you suspect is getting into mischief while you’re not home, you can literally give them a yell. This camera also comes with a built-in motion sensor that will automatically send you notifications if it detects anything.

In terms of movement, this handy camera has a full 360-degree horizontal range and a 114-degree vertical range. It can record video in 1080p high-definition and uses a MicroSD for storage (up to 128GB) to record up to 384 hours of footage. The camera can also run a night vision mode, helping you keep watch over your house after dark.

Smart scale: Withings Body Weight and BMI Scales

Your home is probably awash with Wi-Fi, but did you ever consider using that Wi-Fi to help you maintain a healthy body weight? That’s where the Withings Body Weight and BMI Wi-Fi scales step in – or more accurately, where you step onto them – to let you easily track a range of body statistics for not only your use but also up to seven other family members in total. It’s even capable of tracking pregnancy weight while you’re expecting – and of course, then tracking your healthy weight management afterwards too.

