Bloodhound Is Looking for Someone to Drive Its 1,300km/h Rocket Car

The land speed record has stood at around 763 miles per hour (1,287km/h) since it was set by Andy Green in Thrust SSC back in 1997. The former air force pilot turned jet car driver was set to break his own record in a new racer but he’s now announced he’s stepping back from the project, which means the rocket-powered car is on the hunt for a new driver.

Green was set to pilot Bloodhound LSR, a new record-breaking machine that’s powered by a jet engine sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter plane as well as a rocket motor. However, the 61-year-old has now stepped back from the project, according to a report from British outlet Autocar.

The Bloodhound project, which was first launched more than 15 years ago, looked to be on shaky ground in recent years. Now, it’s been revived with the aim of becoming a net-zero record breaker. At its revival, Bloodhound CEO Stuart Edmondson revealed that it would be looking for a new driver to pilot the car when it finally hits the track in anger. According to Autocar:

Bloodhound CEO Stuart Edmondson said: “As we enter a new chapter of the Bloodhound LSR project, I’m excited about the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead and confident that this will enable us to return to South Africa and set a new record. “With a new driver, along with my aim of not using fossil fuels to set a new FIA Outright World Land Speed Record, the project promises to be exciting, engaging and relevant at so many levels.”

The new driver that will take the wheel of Bloodhound has “yet to be selected,” reports Autocar. However, the site adds that they will be “expected to bring funds to complete the job.”

It’s been no secret that the Bloodhound project has struggled for funding over its 15-year life, and this call for a paying driver is just the latest announcement to show how tight its budget is. In order to break the current land speed record of 763.035 mph (1,287km/h), Edmondson suggests that the Bloodhound project needs an additional £10 million in funding, which is about $12 million at today’s exchange rate.

So, while the Bloodhound car is back in the spotlight, it still looks like there will be some time before it makes it back onto the racetrack. Well, unless you know a rich racer with a spare few million stuck down the side of the sofa?

Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

