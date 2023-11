15 TV Shows You Should Watch on Disney+

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret that Disney Plus has one of the best catalogues of TV shows on offer across all the streaming platforms. So much so that it can be overwhelming trying to figure out what to watch but don’t worry because we’ve listed 15 TV shows you can find on Disney+ that we love.

Hopefully, you’ll find something worth your time on this list.

9 of the best TV shows on Disney+

Andor

Andor is easily one of the best things to come out of the galaxy far far away in years.

The thrilling drama series follows Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One as he joins the rebellion and undertakes missions under the thumb of the ruthless Galactic Empire. Andor is the most mature title out of the Star Wars universe we’ve seen so far and it’s all the better for it.

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is one of the best TV shows you can watch on Disney Plus. It follows three strangers who are connected through their obsession with true crime podcasts until they suddenly find themselves in the middle of one after someone in their building is murdered.

Not only is it packed with stars (Meryl Streep is joining the upcoming third season) but it’s a witty murder mystery that genuinely keeps you interested with every twist and turn.

Futurama

We’re back, baby. Futurama is a show that just can’t die. Revived several times over the past 20 years, Futurama now boasts a 11 seasons, including one currently being produced for Hulu (Disney+ in Australia). It’s a brilliant animated comedy with an older target demographic than its brother, The Simpsons (both created by Matt Groening), with a focus on the future instead of the modern day. Give it a watch, it’s one of the best animated comedies of all time (and Rick and Morty) owes a lot to it).

Firefly

A space western with lots of story and emotion to give, Firefly is one of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time, and its entire first (and only) season is ready to stream on Disney+. Set in the future, Firefly follows the crew of the Serenity across the galaxy, as they go episode-by-episode and travel to new worlds with new obstacles to overcome. It’s brilliant. You just need to watch it.

The Dropout

We’re very big fans of The Dropout here at Gizmodo Australia so it only makes sense that it’s one of our top TV shows to watch on Disney+.

Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, dropped out of Standford to create her own company that caught to ‘revolutionise’ the way blood tests are performed. Although, this famously didn’t work out for Holmes, who was accused of fraud.

The show was a massive hit and it should definitely be on your list.

Star Wars: Visions

Similar to Andor, Star Wars: Visions is another incredible Star Wars project. Functioning as an anthology, each episode is self-contained and separate from each other, with the catch that each episode is developed by a different studio (though some studios got to do a couple). It’s an incredible show to watch if you want to appreciate animation from all over the world (the first season focuses on studios from Japan).

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s 2023 and we shouldn’t have to explain what It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is all about, but it’s on Disney+, so if you’ve been wondering if you should be on top of what the Always Sunny fans are constantly repeating, now is your chance. Here’s the season 16 trailer.

Bob’s Burgers

I have never loved Disney+ more than when they put all of Bob’s Burgers on their platform.

Seriously, this is in my top 5 TV shows ever created. It’s got so much humour, heart and love that you’ll find yourself obsessed with the Belcher family who is just trying to make ends meet whilst running their burger shop and avoiding the hilarious obstacles life seems to throw at them.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion, Marvel’s newest Disney+ series, takes notes from spy thrillers, focusing on Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he struggles to maintain world peace amid an alien invasion. Much of the backstory for the events in the series comes from 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Disney+ is still releasing episodes so it’s a good time to catch up!

The Owl House

The Owl House is probably one of the sweetest TV shows on Disney right now.

I have cried many times watching it because of how heartwarming it is.

For those unfamiliar, The Owl House is about a human girl who happens across a portal to another world where she becomes friends with a witch and a warrior. She then tries to become a witch and finds a new family.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel has so much going for it.

Out of all the Marvel Disney Plus TV series it has the most charm and style, with a cast of diverse and relatable teen characters, a great story full of heart and an epic visual style that looks like it’s been ripped out of a comic book. Not to mention it has one of the biggest MCU cameos to date.

The Mandalorian

Before he transported a special teen across the country in The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal shepherded Baby Yoda across space in The Mandalorian.

The live-action Disney original Star Wars TV series takes place after the fall of the Empire where a lone Mandalorian fights to make a living in a lawless galaxy.

(Now go and google The Mandalorian, you won’t regret it).

Solar Opposites

If you enjoyed Rick and Morty and Futurama, you’d love Solar Opposites. An animated comedy about a family of aliens that crashlanded on Earth and now live in suburbia, Solar Opposites is hilarious at all times.

Criminal Minds

I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all seen at least one episode of Criminal Minds. I mean, with a TV show that has 16 seasons, it’s hard to miss.

If you’ve never heard of it, the show follows an elite group of profilers who analyse and help track down the nation’s most dangerous criminal minds (get it?) before it’s too late.

Criminal Minds is a great TV show to get into if you’re looking for a hefty series to binge on Disney+.

Loki

Loki has met his demise a few times in the MCU, but his status as a beloved fan favourite means Marvel can never quite get rid of him.

In the Disney TV series, Loki, we dive into the world of variants as we follow a version of the mischievous God who escaped during the events of The Avengers and is picked up by the Time Variance Authority, a strange organisation dedicated to preserving the sacred timeline.

Loki is possibly one of the most important Marvel shows on Disney+ yet as it sets up concepts like variants, the multiverse and Jonathan Majors’ new villain.

Head over to Disney+ to take a look through the rest of the TV shows. Happy streaming!

Image: Gizmodo Australia

This article has been updated since it was first published.