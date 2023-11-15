How to Clear the Cache on Your iPhone

Your iPhone does a pretty good job of managing memory and RAM on its own. It’s so good, in fact, that you don’t need to quit running apps (unless the act of flipping apps is your way of relaxing). But there’s one place where unnecessary junk and cache does build up—and it can potentially slow down your phone and your browser.

Each browser on the iPhone—whether it’s Safari, Chrome, or Firefox—maintains its own cache of data. This is a good thing. It keeps older web pages in memory, and it will show previews from web pages you haven’t touched in weeks. And it will preload web pages for you, even before you switch to them.

But if you’re a tab hoarder, or if you’ve been using your iPhone for a long time, this cache can build up, not only taking valuable storage space on your iPhone, but also eating a chunk of RAM. It’s a good idea to periodically clean the cache on your iPhone browser. Once or twice a month will do just fine.

How to clear the cache in Safari on iPhone

You’ll find Safari’s settings inside the iPhone Settings app. Go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data and from the popup, choose the Clear History and Data option. Boom: cleared.

How to clear the cache in Chrome on iPhone

Chrome is a popular Safari alternative, especially if you use the Chrome browser on your Mac. To clear the cache in Chrome, open the browser, and tap the three-dotted Menu button in the bottom-right corner.

From the menu, choose the Clear Browsing Data option. From the top, make sure to choose the All time option in the Time range section. Below, enable the Cookies, Site Data and Cached Images and Files option. Finally, press the Clear Browsing Data option to clear all the cache.

How to clear the cache in Firefox on iPhone

Clearing the cache is quite straight-forward in Firefox. Tap the hamburger Menu icon in the top-right corner and go to Settings > Data Management. Here, choose Clear Private Data, and tap OK to confirm.

