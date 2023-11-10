Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie Is Really, Really Dead

We knew earlier this year that Lucasfilm had cooled off on working with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige for a Star Wars movie project, in the studio’s latest shakeup of killing most of the upcoming movies it announces these days. But now, as The Marvels takes to the big screen, Feige has confirmed that he’s no longer headed to the galaxy far, far away.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossran, Feige definitively but flatly confirmed that his Star Wars movie was dead during the red carpet for The Marvels premiere. “No,” was all Feige said about the planned collaboration.

It marks the latest Star Wars project cancelled before it could come to fruition, as Lucasfilm has messily navigated a post-Rise of Skywalker tenure for the franchise and realigned its focus on streaming content output for Disney+. Now, as Lucasfilm looks again to return Star Wars to the big screen—anchoring itself to three committed projects announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe earlier this year—we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what is and isn’t happening. Here’s a reminder, if you’re still confused…

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie: Very Dead

I mean, we just told you. The man said no. Which also means that Avengers directing duo Joe and and Anthony Russo are staying away from the Star Wars galaxy, too.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie: Still Happening

Waititi’s unknown project, other than the fact that he’s writing with the potential to star in it, was one movie that survived the trimmings earlier this year, with returning Disney CEO Bob Iger re-affirming its current status too.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Star Wars Movie: Dead

Lucasfilm has shelved so many Star Wars projects sometimes you just don’t even hear about them until after the fact. It was just a few months ago we learned that Del Toro had been developing a Star Wars movie penned by David Goyer. The director went on to clarify that the film would’ve been about crime lord Jabba the Hutt, to boot.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie: Still Happening

The Stranger Things and Free Guy producer is a more recent addition to the list of names swirling the Star Wars galaxy, so it’s less surprising that it is still in the air. Levy recently told Wired that he has an “idea” for the film, but the writers’ strike had stalled the project. Plus, he’s busy recreating the climax of Return of the Jedi for Deadpool 3, apparently.

Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron: Dead

Poor Rogue Squadron. From a splashy announce at Disney investor meetings to delays, Jenkins would go on to try and dispel early reports that the film had been killed off, in the wake of the news that her third Wonder Woman movie would no longer be going forward at DC. However, it was confirmed dead alongside Feige’s project earlier this year.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy: Still Happening, Let Me Dream Dammit

Is a Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy ever going to happen? Highly unlikely. Do we deserve a Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy after the way the fanbase treated him after The Last Jedi? I do, personally, because I have great taste, but I don’t know about you. But for all the projects Lucasfilm has offed in the last few years, this one still keeps the yearning hope of being alive—every time someone involved could say that it’s officially dead, they instead still say that it’s on the table, that it’ll just take a very long time while Rian Johnson goes off being wildly successful with things like Knives Out and Poker Face.

And maybe that hope is all we need.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ Star Wars Trilogy: Dead

Sure, we’ve known that this was dead for ages. But it’s good to remember that fact sometimes. Even better and funnier to remember it being killed like, days after reports of just how wildly clueless Benioff and Weiss were in bringing Game of Thrones to its awful end.

Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse Movie: Still Happening

One of three films announced earlier this year by Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration, this film—largely rumored to be titled and loosely based on Heir to the Empire, the iconic EU novel by Timothy Zahn—will see characters from Filoni and Jon Favreau’s streaming efforts unite to stop the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn. You better hope this one’s still happening otherwise Ahsoka is gonna end up as having been real awkward.

James Mangold’s First Jedi Movie: Still Happening

The next film announced at Celebration is actually reviving an old idea: Benioff and Weiss’ films were rumored to have been about the origins of the Jedi Order, and now James Mangold (who had previously been linked to a cancelled Star Wars project already, a Boba Fett movie) will tackle the story of the very first Jedi.

“For me, it’s about, I want to be part of the saga, but I also don’t want to be holding so much lore in the air that you can hardly tell a story,” Mangold told io9 earlier this year. “And what I really wanted to do, what I told [Kathleen Kennedy] was just can we make a kind of the Ten Commandments of the Force, you know? A kind of origin story of how the Force came to be known, understood, wielded, and harnessed.”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s New Jedi Order Movie: Still Happening

The last of the three announced films from Celebration surely has to be the one least likely to die, given its importance: the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker, creating a New Jedi Order after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Although things have been impacted by the Hollywood strikes this summer, the film—which was nearly had a brush with cancelled Star Wars fate when, before its plot was announced, it was a Damon Lindelof project that saw him replaced with Stephen Knight—the film is now expected to release on May 22, 2026.