Guillermo del Toro on Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt

That’s right, we almost got a standalone Jabba the Hutt Star Wars film from Guillermo del Toro.

In a conversation with Collider, del Toro confirmed the film that writer David Goyer recently teased in the news with some letter hints (but not many other details) was indeed about the Huttese crime lord . Guillermo del Toro recently has been making the rounds with special 10 year anniversary screenings of Pacific Rim and told Collider why the film didn’t end up happening as well as what the title was going to be. “We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy. We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away.” And now we add that to the films we wish we got from del Toro along with his Haunted Mansion.

He continued. “Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.’ You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, “Why?” I try to have a dialogue with myself. “Why didn’t it happen?” And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realize where you’re going.”

Are you bummed we’re not getting a standalone Star Wars origin movie about Jabba or relieved that we’re not doing another movie that centres more events in Tatooine?

