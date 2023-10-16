16 Burning Questions We Have After Ahsoka

As the end of Ahsoka season one drew closer, we all had the same thought. “There’s no way this is all being wrapped up this season.” And, now that we’ve seen the finale, that’s certainly a fact. Series writer and creator Dave Filoni’s ending did bring most of his characters to the end of a specific arc, but there is still so much to think about—and here, we’ll break down some of those biggest questions. Some of these have answers and many do not, but this is what we’ll all be thinking about until these characters return. Which brings us to the first question…

Full spoilers for Ahsoka—seemingly the first of more to come— follow.

Will there be an Ahsoka season 2?

Image: Lucasfilm

We talked about this even before the finale but all signs point to yes. Most telling of all is Disney mistakenly referred to this week’s episode as a “series finale,” before changing it to “season finale.” That spells confidence. It also seems that, with the writer’s strike just recently coming to an end and the actor’s still on strike, it would be premature for any company to announce more episodes of any show. When that’s over, we’re confident there will be a second season. And that it is likely to be set before Dave Filoni’s movie too.

How will Sabine and Ahsoka get back?

Image: Lucasfilm

When you break down the goals of Ahsoka’s characters, they largely fail. Sure, Ahsoka and Sabine got Ezra home, but that was never the point. The point was to stop Thrawn and not only were they unsuccessful, they themselves were stranded. That’s…not great. But it’s especially bad in that Ahsoka and Sabine (as well as Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati) are now stuck on Peredia, a place that almost no one can access. We don’t know how any of them will get back into the action, but space whales would feel a little too easy would it not?

Why is Peridea where Ahsoka and Sabine need to be?

Image: Lucasfilm

Near the end of the series, Ahsoka tells Sabine they’re both exactly where they need to be. That seems overly, and almost illogically, optimistic but there are a few potential reasons behind the statement. The simplest one is that now, untethered from any other responsibility, they can train and make Sabine into a proper Jedi. Then there’s the question of fate. Why are they there? This place seems significant, does it not? Maybe they’re supposed to be there for some reason or another.

If that’s the case, we think it leads to the next question…

What is Baylan’s plan?

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Since the earliest episodes of the show, Baylan Skoll teased that he had larger-than-life plans for himself and his apprentice, Shin Hati. Then, once they reached Peredia, he was convinced those plans brought them there, and he told Shin to go off on her own as a result. We only saw Baylan once in the finale but what we saw was very telling.

Baylan stood atop statues that appear to be the Father and Son Mortis Gods, beings who (along with the Daughter) are physical representations of the light, dark, and grey elements of the Force. From those statues he looked out at a blinking beacon, seemingly calling to him.

We don’t know what all that exactly means. But we can begin to surmise that this plan has to do with achieving a power that speaks to the very nature and origins of the Force.

What will happen with Ray Stevenson’s death?

Image: Lucasfilm

The saddest part of any talk beyond Ahsoka season one is that actor Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll, passed away earlier this year. Whether or not that means Dave Filoni will recast the role, or just let the story linger, is unclear. But you can tell that had Stevenson not tragically passed, there were major plans for the character.

What’s next for Shin Hait?

Image: Lucasfilm

The breakout character from Ahsoka season one was, clearly, the evil apprentice Shin Hati. She seemed to be on a specific, important path with her master which was then quickly cut off. There was even a brief moment where a turn to the light side seemed like a possibility. Alas, Shin ran and the last time we saw her she lifts up her lightsaber in solidarity with the Peredian raiders. Is her plan just to live with or lead them? Surely there must be more to that? Maybe she’ll just be a thorn in the side of Ahsoka or Sabine, though we certainly hope for more.

What is Thrawn’s big plan?

Image: Lucasfilm

Thrawn spends much of Ahsoka’s finally uttering things on the line of “Long Live the Empire,” but beyond seeking a return to Imperial prominence we actually have outstandingly little to go as to what he actually wants to do or why the Empire should be resorted—after all, he was gone for much of its apex and then downfall. Fans who’ve read Timothy Zahn’s canon Thrawn trilogies can make assumptions, but Ahsoka itself has yet to touch on that material in any particularly tangible fashion—and it wouldn’t be the first time expectations based on Star Wars novels turned out to be twisted in some manner. So… what is he up to?

Why is Thrawn interested in Dathomir?

Image: Lucasfilm

Which brings us to another question: why is Thrawn so specifically interested in advancing the needs of the Great Mothers and restoring Dathomir and the Night Sisters to prominence? Of course they’ve bargained some kind of arrangement during his time on Peridea—get him home, he brings the Mothers to their home-away-from-home. But Thrawn was never really one for Dark Magicks and Force mysteries. Are the Great Mothers merely a means to an end, or is there something more to his relationship with them?

What will Ezra do in the New Republic?

Image: Lucasfilm

The big win at the end of Ahsoka was Ezra Bridger returning to the Star Wars galaxy and reuniting with his surrogate mother, General Hera Syndulla. So, what’s next? At this point in the Star Wars timeline, there are not many Jedi around so for the New Republic to have one in the midst is fairly huge (and potentially problematic once we get to events in future movies). Will he become a military leader? Push for political gains? Or, maybe start training a certain Force-sensitive kid he has yet to meet. Speaking of…

What’s up with Jacen Syndulla?

Image: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka only, briefly, mentioned that Hera’s son Jacen is Force sensitive and then dropped it. We have no idea if Hera plans to explore that, what he wants to do with his life, nothing. However, with Ezra now around, maybe Hera now has someone she trusts who can help Jacen explore his potential a bit. Once Ezra gets over the fact that his master, Kanan, actually had a son. That’s sure to blow his mind. Another thing that will blow his mind…

Does Ezra know what Sabine did for him?

Image: Lucasfilm

A huge question coming into the finale was what would Ezra’s reaction be when he found out that Sabine gambled the fate of the universe on finding him. Well, Ahsoka found that out, but not Ezra and, as far as we know, he never realized it. You have to wonder how he will feel – guilty? inspired? confused? – when he learns this piece of information, or if anything will ever come of it.

Will Force Ghost Anakin play a larger role in the future?

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka really came into itself once Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker showed up but it wasn’t until the final shots of the final episode that he manifested himself in reality, as a Force Ghost for Ahsoka. That certainly suggests he will be around and available for guidance to Ahsoka as she’s on her journey as Obi-Wan was for Luke. Or, at least, we hope so. It would be great to see those two interact. And maybe even discuss a certain someone…

We’re still wondering…when did Ahsoka meet Luke?

Image: Lucasfilm

A major, major question still unanswered about Ahsoka Tano is when, and how, she met Luke Skywalker. At this point, it happened well into the past, but maybe that Anakin is sort of still around will allow Dave Filoni to tell the story of Ahsoka and Luke. Speaking of meetings…

How did Thrawn know Anakin?

Image: Lucasfilm

Here’s a question we can answer. When Thrawn speaks to Ahsoka before he leaves Peredia, he mentions to her that he knew her master. Which is true. Emperor Palpatine teamed Thrawn and Darth Vader up many years earlier and you can read all about it in Thrawn: Alliances by Timothy Zahn. Plus, it happened on Batuu, the planet represented by Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney. You can read an excerpt here.

Can just anyone use the Force?

Image: Lucasfilm

So in the earlier episodes of Ahsoka, the eons-old Jedi trainer, Huyang, calls Sabine pretty much the worst Jedi student ever. And she herself admits how she can’t really feel the Force. Sure, we also see her working on that fairly regularly, but in the finale, she’s finally able to fully use the Force, grabbing her lightsaber and pushing Ezra onto Thrawn’s Star Destroyer.

That journey makes us wonder if anyone can teach themselves to use the Force or if Sabine had that ability, it was buried deep, deep down—but either way, it opens up Star Wars’ storytelling opportunities when it comes to approaching the Force, Jedi, and Sith, and more crucially what those titles mean beyond the dichotomies already explored in the movies and shows so far.

Are either Sabine or Ahsoka susceptible to the Dark Side?

Image: Lucasfilm

A curious parallel in the Ahsoka finale is that characters suggest both Sabine and Ahsoka could possibly turn to the Dark Side. Huyang explains that potential is why Ahsoka left Sabine in the first place, and Thrawn says Ahsoka may share that in common with her master, Anakin Skywalker. Both are seemingly throwaway line but if these stories do continue, you have to imagine these are thoughts that could be explored. Personally, I don’t see that in either of their characters but anything is possible.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.