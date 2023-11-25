Marvel Goes Back to the 1990s With These Throwback Covers

The ‘90s are about to become hot again, both on the small screen and in your comic book shop.
Though there is not yet a release date, Disney+ is gearing up to release X-Men ‘97 the long-awaited and highly anticipated follow-up to everyone’s favourite retro animated series, X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992-1997. It’s bringing back the same characters, same animation style, some of the same voice actors, and of course that iconic theme song. And to celebrate the show’s eventual release, Marvel Comics is going back in time too.
Marvel just announced that it will be doing 1990s variant covers of several comics in early 2024, showing the characters in all their ‘90s comic book glory. About two dozen issues will get the treatment and Marvel just revealed the artwork for the bulk of them. See the full list here along with release dates.