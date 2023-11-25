Marvel Goes Back to the 1990s With These Throwback Covers

The ‘90s are about to become hot again, both on the small screen and in your comic book shop.

Though there is not yet a release date, Disney+ is gearing up to release X-Men ‘97 the long-awaited and highly anticipated follow-up to everyone’s favourite retro animated series, X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992-1997. It’s bringing back the same characters, same animation style, some of the same voice actors, and of course that iconic theme song. And to celebrate the show’s eventual release, Marvel Comics is going back in time too.

Marvel just announced that it will be doing 1990s variant covers of several comics in early 2024, showing the characters in all their ‘90s comic book glory. About two dozen issues will get the treatment and Marvel just revealed the artwork for the bulk of them. See the full list here along with release dates.

Thanos #3 by Doaly

Image: Marvel Comics

Amazing Spider-Man #44 by Carlos Gomez

Image: Marvel Comics

Captain America #6 by Pete Woods

Image: Marvel Comics

Captain Marvel #5 by Annie Wu

Image: Marvel Comics

Fantastic Four #17 by Ron Lim

Image: Marvel Comics

Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 by Paco Medina

Image: Marvel Comics

Incredible Hulk #9 by Nick Bradshaw

Image: Marvel Comics

Invincible Iron Man #15 by Phil Noto

Image: Marvel Comics

Immortal Thor #7 by David Baldeon

Image: Marvel Comics

Night Thrasher #1 by Luciano Vecchio

Image: Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver #1 by Paulo Siqueira

Image: Marvel Comics

Spider-Boy #4 by Ethan Young

Image: Marvel Comics

Thunderbolts #3 by Scott Godlewski

Image: Marvel Comics

Spider-Woman #4 by Todd Nauck

Image: Marvel Comics

Venom #30 by Mike Henderson

Image: Marvel Comics

Daredevil #6 by Ben Su

Image: Marvel Comics

Blade #8 by Leinil Francis Yu

Image: Marvel Comics

Sensational She-Hulk #5 by Matteo Lolli

Image: Marvel Comics

Punisher #4 by Dan Jurgens

Image: Marvel Comics

Vengence of the Moon Knight #2 by Giuseppe Camuncoli