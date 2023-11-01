Pentagon Wants Reports of UFO Sightings From Veterans

The Pentagon’s UFO investigation unit wants anyone who has been employed by the United States to report first-hand knowledge of government projects related to alien activity on their new website, according to Vice Wednesday. A submission form on the unit’s website allows former government employees to report UFO sightings dating back to 1945, said Director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick at an off-camera press conference on Halloween.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage any current or former U.S. government employees, military or civilian, or contractors who believe that they have firsthand knowledge of a U.S. government UAP program or activity to please come forward using this new secure reporting mechanism,” said Kirkpatrick. “We want to hear from you.”

Any government employee with direct knowledge of US government programs or activities is encouraged to report an incident to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. UFO reports, or ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ (UAP) as they’re now referred to by the Pentagon, will inform AARO’s investigation into the history of alleged U.S. government programs involving aliens. The Pentagon must give a final report on these findings to Congress by next June.

All information shared will be protected as personal and confidential, but members who submit could be contacted by the Pentagon for additional interviews. Individuals, however, cannot report classified information on the website. The Pentagon also said it’s exploring methods for how the public can report alien activity in the third phase of its investigation.

The AARO was established in July 2022 by the Biden Administration to review UAP and UFO reports going back decades. The mission is to detect and identify unidentified space objects that could pose a threat to the safety of operations and national security.

The investigation came after a declassified Pentagon report on military research into alien activity surfaced in 2021. Following declassification, over 400 Navy pilots came forward to report UAP sightings to the Pentagon. The new website hopes to capture more of these first-hand encounters.