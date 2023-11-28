Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Pics Appear to Have Leaked, Gorgeous if True

Samsung has aligned its product names perfectly to coincide with the year of release – 2022 brought the Galaxy S22, 2023 brought the S23, and if all goes well, 2024 will bring the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Until its reveal, which is expected in late January-early February 2024, we won’t know everything, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Firstly, it’s unlikely that Samsung will stop the Galaxy S moniker at the current S23, as it represents the brand’s premium range of devices, so we can confidently say the next will be the S24.

Yes, there will of course be a specs upgrade

It’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy S24 range will have some spec upgrades. According to Android Central, the S24 and S24+ are expected to get a display upgrade, bumping the screen up to a LTPO display with a better refresh rate (up to 144hz from 120hz) and better power management (this is the display present in the S23 Ultra). It’s expected that slimmer bezels will come with these two phones, while the S24 Ultra will retain the design of the S23 Ultra.

Additionally, as reported by GSMArena in July, the Galaxy S24+ was recently spotted on Geekbench, a performance benchmarking website. The performance benchmark indicated a codenamed chipset called ‘Pineapple’, which could very well be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. A separate leak this month indicated that each model may ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, the Exynos 2400 chip, Samsung’s new in-house designed CPU, is also expected to power some models in some markets, according to Sammobile.

Further, Sammobile expects that each model in the Galaxy S24 range will start with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity, with the S24 Ultra expected to ship with a 16GB RAM option.

A slightly different design for the S24 Ultra

In November, renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra began to leak online – first leaked by DavidMa05368498 on X (formerly Twitter) and later, the renowned Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, confirmed the legitimacy of those pictures. The phone appears to be flatter, on both its back and its display, with a slightly curved casing but no curves on the glass. The camera layout appears to be the same, although internal specs are still to be confirmed. Additionally, the Ultra will supposedly have a titanium body.

It has been confirmed that this is the real Galaxy S24 Ultra. Photos from @DavidMa05368498 pic.twitter.com/PkaFZtkmOc — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2023

A subtle sensor buff for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

As reported by Forbes, it’s likely that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a slight camera buff, with a 50mp 3x telephoto camera, up from 10mp. This will improve zoom quality over the already incredible zoom on the S23 Ultra model.

AI? You know it

How could tech giant Samsung be left behind on the hype cycle tidal wave? Reports from early November indicated that the S24 range could come with Samsung’s ChatGPT competitor, Gauss, through a new assistant chatbot supposedly capable of summarising sentences, correcting grammar mistakes, and responding to users with natural language. Supposedly, it’ll also ship with a code-generating bot, and an AI image generator.

A bigger battery for the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+

XDA Developers has put forward the expectation for the base-model Galaxy S24 to ship with a 4,000mAh battery (up from 3,900mAh), adding that the S24+ will ship with a 4,900mAh battery (up from 4,700mAh), and the S23 Ultra will ship with a 5,000mAh battery (the same as the S23 Ultra). The S24 Ultra is expected to adopt 65W fast charging technology, as reported by Sammobile, with a new stack-type battery design.

Could the Samsung Galaxy S24+ be ditched?

A rumour back in January indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S24+ could be axed altogether and that in its place, the standard S24 model could be shuffled as the middle device, and the return of a cheaper ‘Fan Edition’ device could take the place of the lower-end premium model in the range. This would make the Galaxy S range more like its closest Android competitor, the Google Pixel range, which features the flagship ‘Pro’ model, a middle-range standard device, and an ‘a’ device for budget-minded users. It’s worth noting that Oppo also did this with its Find X flagship range recently, stripping out the mid-range ‘Neo’ model. This rumour, however, has been contested by tech analysts, and of the leaks and rumours around, this is probably one of the weaker ones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 pricing

Pricing expectations for the Samsung Galaxy S24. range have not been leaked at the time of writing, however, it’s likely that prices won’t be too different from the S23 range. To remind you, the Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) started at $1,349, the Galaxy S23+ (256GB) started at $1,649, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) started at $1,949.

Samsung typically reveals its Galaxy S range of smartphones at the very start of the year, so expect a Galaxy Unpacked event for either late January or early February 2024.

This article will be constantly updated.