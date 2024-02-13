Here’s How You Can Get a Free Watch6 or Headphones With a Samsung Galaxy S24

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, Australia’s big three telcos – Telstra, Vodafone and Optus – are all jostling for your attention. If you’re currently looking to grab the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone range, depending on which provider you go with, you can score a selection of bonus gifts. These range from a free Galaxy Watch6 to a pair of earbuds and headphones.

Here are all the bonus gifts being offered by Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, along with the cheapest plans for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Australia.

What bonus gifts are being offered with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series?

If you pick up any handset from the Samsung Galaxy S24 range through Vodafone, the telco will chuck in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (RRP $199) and AKG Wireless Headphones N700NC (RRP $499).

In addition to these bonus gifts, if you trade in your old handset you can score an extra $400 credit if you get the Galaxy S24 or S24+, or $500 credit with the S24 Ultra, on top of the trade-in credit. In terms of value, this is the best offer going. These offers are available until February 29.

If you grab any of Telstra‘s Samsung Galaxy S24 series plans, the telco will chuck in a Galaxy Watch 6 LTE (40mm or 44mm, valued up to $699) as a bonus gift. This offer is available until March 4.

Optus has a fairly similar gift offer to Telstra. You’ll receive a Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, RRP $648) for free, provided you remain on one of Optus’ watch plans for the length of your phone plan (ie. 24 or 36 months). This offer is available until April 2.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Galaxy Watch6, we were extremely impressed by it, calling it “the best smartwatch money can buy.”

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 36-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24+ 36-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 36-month plans

What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series?

In terms of lineup, you’ve got the standard Galaxy S24 handset, the mid-range S24+ and the powerful S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 series comes with an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a display with adaptive refresh rates of 1 to 120Hz and a range of AI software, including image editing tools and live translation. The S24 Ultra also comes with a titanium chassis, similar to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

If you want to know more about each handset, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s closer look at the Galaxy S24 and S24+ here, and the S24 Ultra here.

The Galaxy S24 range was released in Australia on February 7.

What is the price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in Australia?

Here are the starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series:

Samsung Galaxy S24 : Starts from $1,399 for 256GB

: Starts from $1,399 for 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24+ : Starts from $1,699 for 256GB

: Starts from $1,699 for 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts from $2,199 for 256GB

More Samsung Galaxy S24 plans

You can find Gizmodo Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 plans here:

