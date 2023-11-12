Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hi friends, welcome to a new week. Not too much happening out there, but here are a few things…

1. DP World Australia goes down after cyberattack

DP World Australia has been forced to suspend operations as it deals with a “significant cyberattack”. DP World Australia is the country’s biggest ports operator. The company closed its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle port operations after detecting the breach on Friday, leaving cargo and containers stuck on the docks. According to The Guardian, DP World Australia disconnected its internet, which stopped ongoing unauthorised access to its network. It said this also resulted in key systems linked to its port operations not functioning normally. The company is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre to get things under control.

2. ICBC struck by ransomware

Staying on cyberattacks for a moment and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s U.S. arm was hit by a ransomware attack late last week. Per The Guardian (again), ICBC Financial Services, the U.S. unit of China’s largest commercial lender by assets, said it was investigating the attack that disrupted some of its systems, and making progress towards recovering from it. “ICBC has been closely monitoring the matter and has done its best in emergency response and supervisory communication,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

3. Another 11.11 shopping event

Staying in China and 11.11 is also known in the e-commerce world as ‘Singles Day’, celebrated by an annual shopping event that does absolutely ridiculous numbers. It was originally a 24-hour online shopping event held every November 11 in China, but it has now expanded into weeks of promotions across the country’s major e-commerce platforms and IRL stores. Numbers seem to be withheld this year, with companies like Alibaba still boasting ‘sales growth’. Not overly surprising, stuff is expensive these days. I was in Shanghai in 2018 for Singles Day – with Alibaba generating 149 billion yuan ($32 billion!!!) in sales in the first 12 hours of 11.11.

4. Wozniak doing well after minor stroke

Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak, Woz, is “back home and feeling good” after he was hospitalised for a minor stroke in Mexico City Wednesday, according to an interview he gave with The New York Times Thursday. The 73-year-old technology legend, who was in Mexico to speak at the World Business Forum, was admitted to ABC Hospital in the city, originally reported by local news outlet Reforma.

5. Tesla will sue if you sell your Cybertruck

Business Insider is reporting that Tesla added a section to its Motor Vehicle Order Agreement titled “For Cybertruck Only” which states that as a buyer “You agree that you will not sell or otherwise attempt to sell the Vehicle within the first year following your Vehicle’s delivery date”. Lol.

BONUS ITEM: Friends, Spot is back in the news.

Have a good one.

Image: Telstra