Ahsoka’s Zombie Stormtroopers Are Getting the Lavish Toys They Deserve

If you thought it’d be Hasbro who first got its hands on Ahsoka’s trooper repurposing, think again: Hot Toys is giving us our first actual look at Thrawn and the Great Mothers’ unholy matrimony of Imperial Remnant and Nightsister witchery in action figure form… although there stands a good chance anything Hasbro has planned for them will be out before these two pricey figures hit shelves.

Hot Toys has revealed its latest additions to its Star Wars line from the world of Ahsoka in the form of the Night Trooper—the Kintsugi-armored, nebulously zombiefied footsoldiers of Thrawn’s remaining Imperial forces after their exile on Peridea—and their commander, Captain Enoch. Each 1/6 scale figure comes with a variety of similar accessories: both Enoch and the Night Trooper come with bases, as well as seven interchangeable hand parts for various poses, including for holding their respective weapons. Enoch comes with his own custom blaster, a modified version of the SE-14 pistol that the Night Trooper comes with, while the latter also includes a standard Imperial E11 blaster rifle.

Spartanly accessorized, but it’s all you really need for Stormtroopers—and the draw here is more in the added aesthetics to their armor rather than a bunch of accessories. Enoch and the Night Trooper alike look great, as does the gold crackling affect across their armor—and the red fabric Nightsister wraps on the latter work really well too. Alas, you’ll be waiting a very long time to get your hands on them: both Enoch and the Night Trooper are due to release some time in late 2024 or early 2025, for currently undisclosed prices (it’s Hot Toys, so you can assume “a lot”).

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Captain Enoch

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys 1/6 Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Trooper

Image: Hot Toys