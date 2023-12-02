Hasbro’s New Ahsoka Figures Send in the Clones

The live-action Clone Trooper has had a bit of a renaissance lately, between The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and even Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor last year, all taking us back to the Clone War and its aftermath to give us actual, physical live-action phase one and phase two Troopers on screen long after their digital debuts. Which I’m sure Hasbro, lover of all things Trooper action figure, is very happy for.

Especially so as Ahsoka in particular—which took us to multiple conflicts along its titular character’s life on the front lines of the Clone Wars in episode five, “Shadow Warrior,” giving us Captain Rex and a whole host of multiple eras and liveries of Clone Trooper in live-action—has now given Hasbro the chance to re-release its recently updated Trooper figures in shiny new packaging as part of “Gift the Galaxy,” its holiday promotional reveal of new Star Wars toys. Who says you need figures of new characters, or new figures of old characters, when you can just add more Troopers to your shelf?

Clone mania is striking across both the 6″ Black Series line as well as the 3.75″ Vintage Collection, with two new multipack re-releases set to drop next year. In the Black Series, fans will be able to snag a Trooper two-pack which includes a Phase 1 Clone Lieutenant, clad in blue livery, and a Phase 2 332nd Battalion trooper with the Ahsoka-themed helmet livery from Clone Wars’ siege of Mandalore arc. Not to be left out, the Vintage Collection will offer a four-pack of phase 2 Troopers—2 plain soldiers, one lieutenant. and another 332nd Battalion Trooper to boot.

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Clone Trooper Lieutenant and 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper

Image: Hasbro

