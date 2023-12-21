From Laptops to Robovacs These Are the Best Boxing Day Sales From the Good Guys

When it comes to Boxing Day sales, The Good Guys doesn’t mess around. The massive retailer has slashed prices across a huge range of products, from robot vacuums to laptops and TVs. If you’ve been waiting all year to finally grab that fancy pair of noise-cancelling earbuds you’ve had your eye on, or maybe a brand-new coffee machine, these Boxing Day deals can’t be missed.
To help you find the best Boxing Day deals possible, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you by sorting through everything The Good Guys have on offer.
Here are the best deals that are available during The Good Guy’s Boxing Day sale.
Table of contents
- The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for kitchen and home appliance
- The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for robot vacuums
- The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for TVs
- The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales laptops
- The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for smartphones
- The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for smartwatches
- Want more Boxing Day 2023 deals?
The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for headphones, speakers and soundbars
- Apple AirPods (Gen 2) – now $179 (down from $219)
- Bose QuietComfort SE Headphones – now $249 (down from $329)
- Hisense 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos 280W Soundbar – now $396 (down from $549)
- Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds – now $68 (down from $119)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds – now $118 (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds – now $169 (down from $279)
- JBL Boombox 3 – now $488 (down $599)
- LG 2.1Ch 300W Soundbar – now $199 (down $349)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – now $245 (down from $349)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $168 (down from $319)
- Sony WF1000XM5B Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $345 (down from $419)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $347 (down from $439)
- Sony 2.0Ch 120W Soundbar – now $188 (down from $249)
- TCL 3.1Ch 240W Soundbar – now $199 (down $249)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 – now $96 (down $149)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 – now $147 (down from $229)
- Ultimate Ears Epicboom – now $395 (down $499)
The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for kitchen and home appliance
- Breville Barista Express – now $588 (down $649)
- DeLonghi Magnifica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – now $499 (down from $999)
- Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum – now $647 (down $1,099)
- Electrolux PURE C9 Origin Bagless Vacuum – now $249 (down from $499)
- KitchenAid Loft 4 Slice Toaster – now $149 (down $199)
- KitchenAid Design 2 Slice Toaster – now $129 (down $179)
- KitchenAid Artisan 4 Slice Toaster – now $199 (down $299)
- Lavazza Jolie Plus & Milk Frother – now $149 (down $249)
- Lavazza Jolie Capsule Coffee Machine Bundle – now $49 (down $99)
- LG 655L Side By Side Refrigerator – now $1,545 (down from $1,999)
- Nescafe Dolce Gusto Dolce Gusto S Plus Machine – now $129 (down $179)
- NUTRIBULLET Mega Pack 900 Watt – now $97 (down $119)
- Russell Hobbs Distinctions 2 Slice Toaster – now $69 (down $129)
- Sunbeam Barista Max – now $478 (down $649)
- Tefal Easy Fry & Grill Classic Air Fryer – now $147 (down $249)
The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for robot vacuums
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot Vacuum – now $1,988 (down $2,399)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT U2 Robotic Vacuum – now $299 (down $399)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 Pro Robotic Vacuum – now $499 (down $799)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X2 OMNI Robotic Vacuum – now $2,277 (down $2,499)
- eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid – now $299 (down $549.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum – now $499 (down from $999)
- iRobot Roomba J7+ Robot Vacuum – now $1,595 (down $1,799)
- TP-LINK Tapo RV30C Robotic Vacuum – now $399 (down $599)
- TP-LINK Tapo RV30 Plus Robotic Vacuum and Mop – now $649 (down $999)
The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for TVs
- Hisense 65″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,095 (down from $1,599)
- Hisense 55″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,195 (down $1,499)
- Hisense 65″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,695 (down $2,299)
- Hisense 43″ A7KAU 4K UHD Smart TV – now $545 (down $799)
- Hisense 55″ A7KAU 4K UHD Smart TV – now $695 (down $999)
- LG 42″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV – now $1,695 (down $2,599)
- LG 65″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV – now $2,888 (down $4,295)
- LG 55″ QNED75 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $1,195 (down $1,499)
- LG 65″ QNED75 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $1,495 (down $1,899)
- Samsung 75″ Q70C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,788 (down $2,999)
- Samsung 85″ CU8000 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV – now $1,788 (down $2,995)
- Samsung 65″ S95C 4K OLED Smart TV – now $3,695 (down $4,999)
- Sony 55″ X85L 4K BRAVIA Full Array LED Google TV – now $1,595 (down $1,895)
- Sony 55″ X90L 4K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Google TV – now $1,695 (down $2,295)
- Sony 65″ X90L 4K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Google TV – now $1,988 (down $2,795)
- TCL 50″ C645 QLED Google TV – now $745 (down $999)
- TCL 85″ C645 QLED Google TV – now $1,795 (down $2,295)
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $945 (down $1,699)
- TCL 65″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV – now $1,595 (down $2,999)
The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook (11.6″, Celeron, 4GB, 64GB) – now $399 (down $499)
- Lenovo Duet 3 11″ SnapDragon 4GB 128GB eMMC Chromebook – now $454 (down $649)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 4GB 128GB Chromebook – now $314 (down $449)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (13.5″ i5 16GB 512GB) – now $2,119 (down $2,649)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (13.5″ i5 8GB 256GB) – now $1,479 (down $1,849)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (13.5″ i5 8GB 512GB) – now $1,839 (down $2,299)
The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for smartphones
- Apple iPhone 13 128GB – now $996 (down $1,096)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB – now $599 (down $699)
- Samsung Galaxy A05S 128GB – now $277 (down $297)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB – now $1,559 (down $1,949)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – now $1,799 (down $2,249)
The Good Guys’ Boxing Day 2023 sales for smartwatches
- Apple Watch SE GPS (40mm) – now $346 (down $396)
- Apple Watch SE GPS (44mm) – now $394 (down $446)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BT (40mm) – now $199 (down $399)
Want more Boxing Day 2023 deals?
Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Boxing Day 2023 sale round-ups below:
- Here Are the Best Boxing Day Sales for Tech
- Clean Up With up to $550 off During Dyson’s Boxing Day Sale
Image: De’Longhi / Jabra / iRobot
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.