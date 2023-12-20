Christmas is right around the corner and the end of 2023 drawers closer, which means it’s almost time for this year’s big Boxing Day sales.
While Boxing Day sales usually kick off on December 26, that hasn’t stopped a few brands and retailers from launching their deals early. Mind you, we’re not complaining. Any excuse to beat the rush of Boxing Day proper is a win in our books.
So if you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a portable Bluetooth speaker or maybe a new PS5 game you can play over your holiday break, we’ve got you covered with all of the best deals you can claim online.
Here are the best tech-based Boxing Day 2023 deals that you can currently grab. Be sure to check back here when Boxing Day officially starts, as we’ll be updating this list with even more deals.
Table of contents
Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for tech
- Catch: Score massive savings across a range of homewares, appliances and more
- Dyson — Up to $550 off select vacuums, hair care appliances and air purifier fans
- Dyson Gen 5 Detect Absolute Vacuum Cleaner – now $999 (down from $1,549)
- Dyson V15 Detect Extra Vacuum Cleaner – now $999 (down from $1,449)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner – now $688 (down from $1,099)
- Dyson V8 Origin Extra Vacuum Cleaner – now $388 (down from $649)
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi-Styler and Dryer (Blue Blush) – now $699 (down from $949) + receive a free storage bag valued at $99
- Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener (Blue Blush) – now $549 (down from $699) + receive a free Brush+Comb Gift Set valued at $89
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Blue Blush) – now $499 (down from $649) + receive a free Brush+Comb Gift Set valued at $89
- Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Purifying Fan – now $699 (down from $999)
- Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus Fan Heater – now $399 (down from $449)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $599 (down from $799)
- The Good Guys: Save on a huge range of tech, including TVs, robot vacuums, headphones and more
- DeLonghi Magnifica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – now $499 (down from $999)
- Electrolux PURE C9 Origin Bagless Vacuum – now $249 (down from $499)
- Hisense 65″ U6KAU 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,599)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum – now $499 (down from $999)
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,699)
- JBL: Save up to 50 per cent off portable speakers, headphones and more
- JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headphones – now $74.95 (down from $149.95)
- JBL Tune 710BT Headphones – now $99.95 (down from $129.95)
- JBL Quantum Duo PC Gaming Speakers – now $124.95 (down from $249.95)
- JBL Partybox 310 Portable Speaker – now $599 (down from $699.95)
- JBL Live Free 2 TWS Earbuds – now $169.95 (down from $199.95)
- KitchenAid: Save on a huge range of kitchen appliances
- 4.7L Artisan Stand Mixer – now $619 (down from $879)
- 3.3L Artisan Mini Stand Mixer – now $499 (down from $699)
- 9 Cup Food Processor – now $249 (down from $349)
- K400 Variable Speed Blender – now $399 (down from $549)
- 3.5 Cup Mini Food Chopper – now $109 (down from $169)
- Sonos: Up to 25 per cent off select products:
Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for PC gear
- HP: Save up to 40 per cent off
- Victus Gaming Laptop (15-inch, Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 6500M GPY, 512GB SSD) – now $1,379 (down from $2,299)
- OMEN Gaming Laptop (16-inch, Ryzen 7 CPU, GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD) – now $$1,919 (down from $3,199)
- OMEN Transcend Laptop (16-inch, i9-13900HX CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 2TB SSD) – now $3,959 (down from $5,499)
- HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (512GB) – now $2,719 (down from $3,399)
- OMEN by HP 23.8 inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $194 (down from $299)
- Lenovo: Save up to 60 per cent off
- ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 Intel– now $1,104 (down from $2,289)
- ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Intel – now $1,096 (down from $2,099)
- Yoga 6 (13″, Gen 8) AMD – now $1,229 (down from $1,929)
- Legion Slim 7i (16″, Gen 8) – now $2,999 (down from $4,549)
- Lenovo 5i Pro (16″, Gen 7) – now $1,999 (down from $4,489)
- Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 – now $1,569 (down from $2,299)
Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for gaming
Best PS5 deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Dead Space – now $49 (down from $89)
- Diablo IV – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut – now $54 (down from $109)
- God of War Ragnarok – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $29 (down from $89)
- The Last of Us: Part I – now $69 (down from $109)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $25 (down from $59)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $54 (down from $109)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Cobalt Blue) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camo) – now $79 (down from $119)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $79 (down from $109)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Volcanic Red) – now $79 (down from $119)
Best Xbox deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Dead Space – now $49 (down from $89)
- FC 24 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Forza Motorsport – now $49 (down from $109)
- Gotham Knights – now $29 (down from $89)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $25 (down from $59)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) – now $79 (down from $89)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) – now $79 (down from $89)
- Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable – now $79 (down from $99)
Be sure to check back here when Boxing Day officially starts, as we’ll be updating this list with even more deals.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Image: Sonos / iStock/Girts Ragelis
