At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Christmas is right around the corner and the end of 2023 drawers closer, which means it’s almost time for this year’s big Boxing Day sales.

While Boxing Day sales usually kick off on December 26, that hasn’t stopped a few brands and retailers from launching their deals early. Mind you, we’re not complaining. Any excuse to beat the rush of Boxing Day proper is a win in our books.

So if you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a portable Bluetooth speaker or maybe a new PS5 game you can play over your holiday break, we’ve got you covered with all of the best deals you can claim online.

Here are the best tech-based Boxing Day 2023 deals that you can currently grab. Be sure to check back here when Boxing Day officially starts, as we’ll be updating this list with even more deals.

Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for tech

Image: Sonos

Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for PC gear

Image: Lenovo

Best Boxing Day 2023 sales for gaming

Image: Sony

Best PS5 deals

Best Xbox deals

Be sure to check back here when Boxing Day officially starts, as we’ll be updating this list with even more deals.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image: Sonos / iStock/Girts Ragelis