When you have a desk job, you likely spend the majority of your day stuck in a chair, gazing at a computer screen. After a particularly long day, and despite your best intentions, sometimes the last thing you want to do is hit the gym – even if you’re working from home. That’s where a walking pad comes in.

For those unfamiliar, a walking pad is essentially a mini or foldable treadmill that you can place underneath your standing desk. By setting it to a slow speed, you can get those limbs moving while getting some work done. It’s also a great option if you want to get some low-impact exercise in after work. Just hop on your walking pad and take a short stroll while watching TV or listening to a podcast.

If your New Year’s resolution involves working out a bit more, or you’d rather escape the summer heat by working out in the coolness of your home, then a walking pad is a good way to get your steps in.

For the most part, these walking pads are designed to be easier to store when compared to standard treadmills, making them a good option if your home is tight on space. If you’re interested in trying out a walking pad, then walk this way.

The best walking pads to buy in Australia

AIRHOT Folding Under Desk Treadmill

If you’re looking for a bit of modularity with your walking pad, this AIRHOT treadmill has a console that can be easily folded down, so you’re able to slip it under your standing desk. This treadmill uses a simple knob control – turn it left to slow it down, turn it right to speed it up – with a non-slip running belt and shock absorbers that’ll help lessen the impact on your knees.

With a base speed of 1km/hr, it has three settings – a working mode (up to 3km/hr), a walking mode (up to 6km/hr) and a running mode (up to 12km/hr) – making it a good option if you want something you can casually walk on or work up a sweat with a run.

BLACK LORD SL9 Mini Treadmill

This no-frills walking pad by Black Lord has everything you need in your basic mini treadmill, from speeds starting at 1km up to 9km/hr with a remote control that will let you adjust its settings on the fly. It’s an important feature since some under-desk treadmills force you to hop off and turn them off manually.

This standing desk treadmill is compatible with the FitShow app, which nets you some training programs to diversify your routine. It also happens to boast an anti-slip and wear-resistant conveyor belt – as well as a bonus smartwatch, which is a nice perk.

Advwin Walking Pad

Your next option is this popular Advwin walking pad that can go up to 8km/hr, though we doubt you’ll need to go that fast in between your meetings. What’s neat about this desk treadmill is that it’s fitted with a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can play music while you walk.

If you happen to share your office, it’ll give your colleagues some peace of mind to know this one does happen to be quieter than other desk treadmills. It’s also narrower, which should save you some space when you decide to put it away or push it under your desk. Lastly, this walking pad also happens to come in three colours: black, white and pink.

Costway Foldable Treadmill

So you want a more traditional treadmill that you can tuck under your desk when it’s not in use, but still has handrails for more intensive exercise sessions? No problem, this Costway treadmill will sort you.

This standing desk treadmill features a foldable handrail that you can prop up if you want to make use of its safety key or prop your tablet on it. It’s the perfect choice if you want to use it outside of work as well, especially since it has a much wider conveyor belt and can run at speeds up to 12km/hr. The conveyor belt also features five layers that offer sound insulation and shock absorption.

Everfit Treadmill

So you want a treadmill that can be folded up and stored away at a moment’s notice, but you’d prefer some space to rest your smartphone or a tablet? This Everfit under-desk treadmill is a great happy medium that still lets you use your devices and get some light running done.

This treadmill can let you move up to 12km/hr, and features a sturdy steel frame, anti-slip belt, a safety tether and wheels for an easy pack-away.

LSG Nimbus Walking Pad Treadmill + ErgoDesk Automatic Standing Desk combo

If you’re ready to transform your WFH space and ditch about 35 hours of straight sitting a week, we’ve found a great deal on this walking pad and standing desk bundle.

This under-desk treadmill by LSG can go up to 10km/hr and features foldable handlebars with built-in hand pulse sensors that can read your heart rate. Just like those high-tech treadmills at your local gym.

Meanwhile, the standing desk is from ErgoDesk and sports three preset height levels with a handy grommet to keep all your pesky cables from cluttering your workspace.

