Another Deep Space Nine Star Wants to Return to Star Trek

David Oyelowo has an update on his sequel to The Rocketeer. The next Saw movie might have already found its place in the chronology. Zack Snyder wants to take on a young James Bond. Plus, behind the scenes on Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa. Spoilers, away!

The Call of Cthulhu

Deadline reports James Wan is attached to direct a film adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu for the “ambitious new Sino-American fund” Stars-Hana, a company combining “Peter Luo’s Stars Collective, Chinese firm Hana Investment and Starlight Media.” A tie-in video game based on the story is additionally moving forward.

The Rocketeer, Part 2

During a recent interview with The Wrap, David Oyelowo stated “forward momentum” has also been made on his planned sequel to The Rocketeer.

We have forward momentum. I know you guys hear this stuff all the time, but we are in the script development stage and if you’re going to reinvigorate that beloved franchise, you better come with the goods. And so Eugene Ashe is currently writing away and we were talking about it only this week. We’re all very committed to that. But it’s going to have to be great and we will not rest until it is. I loved the original film. I remember seeing it, and again, not unlike the cowboy genre, there was something about it, the aspirational, inspirational, heroic quality of it. I also liked that it was sort of a bit more DIY and do-it-yourself in terms of the pack. It wasn’t superpowers. It was a guy. It just felt more grounded somehow.

Saw XI

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via Coming Soon), Saw XI producer Oren Koules suggested the next movie will be set immediately after the events of Saw X.

Cecilia is still alive, and Tobin and Shawnee are in a foreign country still. So that, to me, would be the natural place to take at least the next one.

Superman: Legacy

A new synopsis for Superman: Legacy has appeared on the film’s Production List page.

Superman, a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

James Bond

During a recent interview with The Atlantic, Zack Snyder revealed he’s interested in exploring the origins of a “20-year old James Bond.”

It’d be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond. The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there.

Untitled Jordan Peele Project

As noted by Bloody-Disgusting, Universal Pictures has quietly removed Jordan Peele’s fourth movie from its planned December 25, 2024 theatrical release date.

Chucky

Jennifer Tilly has wrapped filming on the third season of Chucky.

Star Trek

Armin Shimerman told Screen Rant he “would say yes” if asked to return as Quark in a future Star Trek project.

If someone were to ask me to be a recurring character on a Star Trek show, or any other show for that matter, as Quark, I would say yes. If they asked me to be a series regular, I would give that serious thought. I’m of a certain age now where getting into that prosthetic makeup on a regular basis might be a little daunting. Terry Matalas, who was the showrunner for Picard, has oftentimes said to me, and Nana [Visitor] because we’ve been together at the same parties, and said, ‘I would love to have you back on Picard.’ If there’s a Legacy program, perhaps that will happen. And as I said before, I know, I would certainly say yes, and I’m quite, quite sure Nana I would say yes. I’m quite sure everybody who can do it would do it.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Series

In conversation with SFX Magazine (via Coming Soon) Killer Klowns from Outer Space director Stephen Chiodo revealed he hopes to develop an eight-part Killer Klowns miniseries for “streamers.”

My goal is to do an eight-part miniseries for streamers. We’ve got a great concept that continues the story of our main characters. We’ll follow a new group of teenagers who come upon the clowns and meet a drunk living in his van – it’s Mike Tobacco. There’s a big invasion, and we end up on the clown planet. We have lots of great ideas about where this universe goes. You haven’t even seen the clown animals on the clown planet yet. There’s a whole world of things that we have in mind!

Eyes of Wakanda

During his recent appearance on Kevin Smith’s Fat Man Beyond podcast (via Coming Soon), Marc Bernardin revealed he’s written two episodes of Eyes of Wakanda, the upcoming Black Panther animated series at Disney+.

I wrote two episodes of it. So I know some things about Eyes of Wakanda. I can’t say anything besides that or the snipers will get twitchy…The best part though, was, before I could talk about this at all, there was the Marvel Black Panther game that I worked on. I was like ‘I did a thing with Marvel’ and so people were like, ‘It must have been the game, right?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it must have been the game.’ But, no, this was a pandemic gig. This was the reason why I couldn’t come back for Masters [of the Universe: Revelation] Season 2, because this swallowed my life for about nine months. But I can’t wait until you guys see it, because it’s so freaking dope.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix has released a few stills from its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series premiering next year.

Casey Camp-Horinek is Gran Gran

Tamlyn Tomita is Mayor Yukari

Danny Pudi is The Mechanist

Sebastian Amoruso is Jet

Arden Cho is June

Pokemon Horizons: The Series

Liko studies her Sprigatito in a new clip from the english dub of Pokemon: Horizons, premiering February 24 on Netflix.

Sprigatito’s Biscuits 🐾 | Pokémon Horizons: The Series | Official Clip

Doctor Who

Finally, Ncuti Gatwa is hopeful the TARDIS travels to Africa next year in a new Doctor Who featurette.

Get to Know Ncuti Gatwa | The Church on Ruby Road | Doctor Who

