Everything Everywhere All at Once Tops Kanopy’s List of Most-Watched Films of 2023

Kanopy is one of the best streaming deals around in the U.S.: it’s free and doesn’t have any ads breaking up its content, though you must have a library card or be part of a college, university, or other institution to make an account. Released today, the service’s 30 most-watched films of 2023 definitely reflect those academic tendencies.

Topping the list is the multiverse adventure/heartfelt family drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, which can add that honor to its shelf full of Oscars and other awards. Here’s the top 10, which includes a wide range of genres including documentaries, dramas, fantasy, and foreign-language films, mostly of the indie and/or art-house variety:

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once

2. Triangle of Sadness

3. The YouTube Effect

4. Minari

5. The Green Knight

6. Best Sellers

7. Some Kind of Heaven

8. Kubrick by Kubrick

9. EO

10. Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

Numbers 11-30 were Mr. Malcolm’s List, Florence and the Uffizi Gallery, The Mercy, A Love Song, Bel Canto, The Quiet Girl, Emily, My Salinger Year, Carmen, Creation, Death Comes to Pemberley, Burton and Taylor, The Wipers Times, Learning to Drive, Six Minutes to Midnight, The Forgotten, Miss Julie, Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, Sam & Kate, and Cat Daddies.

Kanopy has over 30,000 films available and it also has quite a bit of TV content as well. Its list of most-watched shows of 2023 was topped by Lionsgate’s period drama about the Manhattan Project, Manhattan, but mostly favored BBC and PBS series, including Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators, SS-GB, The Forsyte Saga, and Father Brown—though the History Channel’s survival series Alone also made the cut.

You can access Kanopy through your browser and on iOS, Android, and all major streaming devices (Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV).