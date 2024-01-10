Ke Huy Quan Gets Back in the Action Game with With Love

Since Everything Everywhere All at Once came out and cleaned up during awards season, Ke Huy Quan’s been gradually rebuilding his career after taking a 20-year acting break. Having already done supporting roles in Disney+’s Loki and American Born Chinese last year, Quan’s next project will have him front and center as first-time leading man since his resurgence.

Earlier in the week, Deadline revealed the actor will be starring in Universal’s upcoming action film, With Love. While the plot is currently under wraps, the movie’s definitely got a lot of action chops behind it. It hails from from production company 87North, best known for action flicks like the John Wick series, Violent Night, and this spring’s The Fall Guy. Its director, Jonathan Eusebio, will be making his directorial debut after working as a second unit director on the films above, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Birds of Prey, and Black Panther. And it’s being penned by Luke Passmore, who co-created the story for 2020’s Archenemy and working off an initial script by Matt Murray and Warrior writer Josh Stoddard.

87North’s made a solid career out of developing action-thrillers starring actors who you either wouldn’t have predicted to carry an action movie (see: Bob Odenkirk in Nobody) or can carry said movie, and they’ve got the star power to make you see what all the fuss is about (see: the studio’s remaining filmography). Quan’s had extensive action expertise throughout his career, himself having been an assistant director for fight choreography on the original X-Men and the 2001 Jet Li film, The One. Hopefully something fun comes out of that combined pedigree when With Love releases in the near future.

