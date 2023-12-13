Hideo Kojima Documentary Connecting Worlds Will Stream Exclusively on Disney+

Hideo Kojima’s in the news for his appearance last night at the Game Awards where he announced he’s working on a spooky Xbox game, OD, alongside Oscar-winning horror director Jordan Peele. Now, fans wishing to know more about the popular game designer (Metal Gear, Death Stranding) can look forward to the streaming release of a documentary all about his process.

After debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will be finding its way to Disney+. Kojima himself shared the news with a post on X: “My documentary film HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June, will be distributed worldwide in the Spring (Autumn) of 2024. The film will be distributed exclusively on Disney+. Directed and photographed by Glen Milner. The cast includes George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, Nicolas Winding Refn, Grimes, Woodkid, Churches, Mamoru Oshii, Shinji Mikami, and Shinya Tsukamoto.”

On the Tribeca site, the documentary is described as follows: “A journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game designer in the world. Featuring appearances from visionary artists Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, and Chvrches, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent studio.”

There’s no exact release date on that Disney+ arrival, but Autumn 2024 isn’t too far away.