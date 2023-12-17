MORNING SPOILERS: Apple Is Bringing The Murderbot Diaries to TV

Hideo Kojima will team with A24 on his Death Stranding movie. Alexander Siddig will join Foundation’s third season, while John Waters will join Chucky’s. Plus, another new look at the Doctor Who Christmas special. To me, my spoilers!

Triton

THR reports Freya Allen, Josh Whitehouse, Raff Law, Elsie Hewitt, Thalia Besson and musician Malcolm McRae are attached to star in Triton, a fantasy horror film from director Janell Shirtcliff currently filming in Athens, Greece. Drawing from Greek mythology, the story is said to concern “three young on vacation in Greece” who “run afoul of three charismatic young men who prove to be much more than they seem.”

Vampires of the Velvet Lounge

Deadline also reports Mena Suvari, Stephen Dorff, Dichen Lachman, Rosa Salazar, Lochlyn Munro, India Eisley, Sarah Dumont, Mark Boone Jr., Tom Berenger, Timothy V. Murphy, Sherman Augustus and Tyrese Gibson will star in Vampires of the Velvet Lounge, a horror-comedy from Adam Sherman (This Game’s Called Murder) now filming in Georgia. The story follows “a coven of blood-suckers” who “struggle to come to terms with the modern world and their own mortality as they are locked in a battle with a deadly foe.” In a press release, director Adam Sherman additionally revealed Hungarian serial killer Countess Elizabeth Báthory de Ecsed will somehow play an important role in the proceedings.

Orphan 3

During a recent interview with THR, director William Brent Bell (The Boy) revealed he’s currently developing a third installment in the Orphan franchise.

We’re developing a third one now. The franchise’s rulebook has been opened up to where anything is possible. And knowing where we are in the process already, I’m extremely excited about the twists and turns that we have in store.

Death Stranding

A24 has partnered with Hideo Kojima on the upcoming Death Stranding movie.

Destroy All Neighbors

We also have a trailer for Destroy All Neighbors, in which Jonah from Mystery Science Theater 3000 plays a musician who keeps accidentally murdering his noisy neighbors. Alex Winter, Thoman Lennon, Kiran Deol, Christian Calloway, Randee Heller, DeMorge Brown, Jon Daly and Phil Hendrie co-star.

Chucky

Entertainment Weekly reports John Waters will return to the Child’s Play franchise as Wendell Wilkins, the reclusive creator of the Good Guy dolls, in the second-half of Chucky’s third season.

Foundation

Deadline also reports Alexander Siddig has joined the cast of Foundation’s third season as Dr. Ebling Mis, “a self-taught psychohistorian and diehard fan of Hari Seldon.”

Murderbot

Deadline additionally reports Apple TV+ has ordered Murderbot, a ten-episode sci-fi drama based on Martha Wells’ Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, The Murderbot Diaries. Produced by Alexander Skarsgård with Chris and Paul Weitz, the series centers on “a self-hacking security android (Skarsgård) who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable ‘clients.’ Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.”

Doctor Who

Finally, Disney+ has released another trailer for “The Church on Ruby Road,” this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special.

