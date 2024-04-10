Joker: Folie à Deux’s First Trailer Sends in the Clowns

After what feels like years of waiting—mostly, because it has been—we finally have our first extended look at Joker: Folie à Deux in action, bringing laughs, sorrow, and music to Todd Phillips’s vision of the Batman’s most legendary foe.

It stars Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role of Arthur Fleck, now fully transformed into the clown prince of crime known as the Joker after the events of the 2019 film. Folie à Deux—which, in a surprising turn, is a jukebox musical—also introduces pop-sensation-turned-actress Lady Gaga as another iconic DC character in Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux also stars Zazie Beetz, returning from the first film alongside Leigh Gill and Sharon Washington, as well as Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey. It’s set to hit theaters on October 4.

Watch the trailer below.