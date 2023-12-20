Lego Is Officially Making a Twilight Set

Vampires are so hot right now. With Interview With the Vampire and Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion being anywhere and everywhere online, we’re in a toothsome renaissance not seen since the days of… well, Twilight’s cultural dominance. So it’s perhaps fitting that it itself returns for the occasion, although in a much blockier medium.

Because, yes, Twilight is back: in Lego form! The toymaker has confirmed that the Cullen House, designed by Lego fan Nick Micheels, aka LobsterThermidor (incredible thing to get to type frankly), is one of two winning entries that will be turned into official Lego sets from the first 2023 wave of candidates from its community voted Ideas platform. Seventy-one sets—all of which hit the benchmark of 10,000 supporters among the Lego Ideas community—were included in the review, and the Twilight Cullen House will go into development alongside a new Botanical Garden set, designed by Valentina Bima, aka Goannas89.

Image: Lego

The Twilight set as pitched in the initial entry includes four minifigures—Bella, Edward, Carlisle Cullen, and of course a very shirtless Jacob—and even has a brick-built werewolf form for the latter. The Cullen house has three accessible floors, including a library, Carlisle’s infirmary, and a kitchen/living area. Although elements of the design are subject to change from the original pitch, including any reductions in scope or the minifigures offered, anything close to the original design will be a pretty impressive contemporary house set, even if you don’t care for the source material. Just find other minifigures to put in it and imagine a different reason for the lack of beds than “they’re vampires!”

No details were announced about when to expect either the Cullen House or Botanical Garden Ideas sets in their finalized forms, but for now, you can scroll down to see more images from the original pitches for both of the upcoming sets.

