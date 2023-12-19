The Best Lego Ideas Sets That Could Soon Be Real

We are but a day away from finding out which Lego sets will be made from the recent crop of 71 projects to hit 10,000 votes on Lego Ideas. This season’s selection includes beautiful train models, fandom nostalgia, nods to Australian TV shows and games, and a working board game. Let’s dive into the top 10 of what we hope will win, and whether or not it has a snowball’s chance in hell of actually getting made.
THE BOTANICAL GARDEN by Goannas89
This set does have some similarities to a Lego Friends set that released earlier this year, but this more sophisticated version just has such a great vibe, and would fit in with so many different collections that I think it would sell really well. I want one.
RETRO COMIC STORE by LEGOverwatch
This set has really good bones. I love the idea of a retro comic store modular, even if I would want it to be a bit more refined than what was presented here. Lego Ideas tends not to go for modular-style buildings these days, but this one would fit so well with the Marvel sets and the modulars. Putting this next to Avengers Tower or the Dr Strange house would be a great fit.
BABY GREEN SEA TURTLE – KINETIC by QuaintWolf082
I am a sucker for a good turtle, and the fact that this one moves while having such a beautiful underwater scene around it means that I would buy this set day one.
BRICKS COFFEE by UTAMARU_BRICK8
This is another modular that I know would never get made, particularly given its similarities to the Parisian Restaurant. But I really, really want it, so let’s ignore reality for a moment.
HOLLOW KNIGHT: FORGOTTEN CROSSROAD by Ben Osborne
The mood of this set is gorgeous, the game is brilliant. I don’t know if it has a large enough fan base for Lego to justify paying for the rights, but I just love it so much that it *must* be made.
CLAUS TOYS by Bricky_Brick
This set is so festive. So living in the more is more aesthetic. So wonderfully over the top. I think it would sell well, and it has a great look. I like it a lot.
V.&T.R.R. #12, GENOA by SgJess
This is an absolutely gorgeous train. The details are impeccable, and it looks like a classy display piece.
LEGOLAND CENTRAL STATION by Mind the Brick and Patgeo
This train station would be great for Lego train collectors and modular fans and people who just like buildings. I don’t think it will get picked, but I want it to be.
CLASSIC TELEPHONE by Brick Dangerous
This would go nicely alongside the Lego Ideas Typewriter from a few years ago.
ANTIQUE CABINET by terauma
I love everything about this proposed idea. The details on the cabinet, the chair, everything. A beautiful display piece.
Plus, bonus fandom fun because 10 was not enough to cover all the good stuff in this mammoth Lego Ideas review:
SHREK’S SWAMP by danielbradleyy
There were two swamps proposed this review, but I really like the detail on Daniel Bradleyy’s. It just looks a little more alive. Of course, as we’ve seen from other fandom Lego Ideas, the finished set will bear only a vague resemblance to either. But it’s a worthy set for this most excellent of anniversaries.
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE: 99TH PRECINCT by BenFankhauser
Ordinarily, I don’t go for these “set” sets, because they don’t display as well as you’d hope. But after the tragic death of Andrew Braugher last week, this would actually be quite a touching tribute. I want this.
WHERE’S WALLY/WALDO? by Iyan Ha
This is such a fun concept! And the proposed set looks great.
CATAN – THE GAME by XCLD
It’s a playable Settlers of Catan board game. Who wouldn’t love that?
TWILIGHT: CULLEN HOUSE by LobsterThermidor
Do we need to celebrate the Twilight movies? No. However, the architecture of this house was really cool and this set actually looks kinda awesome, even if you’re not a Twilight fan, but just simply like architecture sets.
DAFT PUNK – THE ROBOTS by eliot.obrien
Lol. Why not?
PORTAL 2 QUANTUM TUNNELLING DEVICE. THE “PORTAL GUN” by Hooded-Blaze
It’s Portal. We all must have it.
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL by Brickester
Building the poster is a really creative way to do a fandom set, and I think it would work well for the target audience (ET fans who watched it as a kid and are now old).
BLUEY! AGAIN! by Monkey Scout
It’s the Bluey House! Australia mention!
NARUTO: ICHIRAKU RAMEN SHOP – 25TH ANNIVERSARY by DadiTwins
What better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Naruto by building this ramen shop?
STARDEW VALLEY FARMHOUSE by fourbrickstall
I *need* this Stardew Valley Farmhouse. You also need it.
GILMORE GIRLS by marodipietro
I am rewatching Gilmore Girls right now. I have done the WB studio tour multiple times so I could visit the Stars Hollow gazebo. I would buy three of this set. Odd choice to put Lane in a mashup of her cheerleading and band uniforms (with no drums), and to build Sookie without Jackson, while still doing both Jess and Dean. But I am here for it and I must have it.
One Direction
There are two different One Direction-themed sets: ONE DIRECTION: WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL by SJs Workshop and HARRY STYLES – HARRY’S HOUSE by BrickHills14, because why not, I guess.
THE ADDAMS FAMILY by Yang Yang
We all need the Addams Family house.
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS – BIKINI BOTTOM by Vaicko
It’s been years since Lego lost the licence to Spongebob, so I doubt this would get made. But it’s nice to dream.
TAYLOR SWIFT – LOVER HOUSE by Lucy33
Given the year Taylor Swift has had, I would not bet against this set. Could go either way, tbh.
