The Best Lego Ideas Sets That Could Soon Be Real

We are but a day away from finding out which Lego sets will be made from the recent crop of 71 projects to hit 10,000 votes on Lego Ideas. This season’s selection includes beautiful train models, fandom nostalgia, nods to Australian TV shows and games, and a working board game. Let’s dive into the top 10 of what we hope will win, and whether or not it has a snowball’s chance in hell of actually getting made.

Image: LEGO

This set does have some similarities to a Lego Friends set that released earlier this year, but this more sophisticated version just has such a great vibe, and would fit in with so many different collections that I think it would sell really well. I want one.

Image: LEGO

This set has really good bones. I love the idea of a retro comic store modular, even if I would want it to be a bit more refined than what was presented here. Lego Ideas tends not to go for modular-style buildings these days, but this one would fit so well with the Marvel sets and the modulars. Putting this next to Avengers Tower or the Dr Strange house would be a great fit.

Image: LEGO

I am a sucker for a good turtle, and the fact that this one moves while having such a beautiful underwater scene around it means that I would buy this set day one.

Image: LEGO

This is another modular that I know would never get made, particularly given its similarities to the Parisian Restaurant. But I really, really want it, so let’s ignore reality for a moment.

Image: LEGO

The mood of this set is gorgeous, the game is brilliant. I don’t know if it has a large enough fan base for Lego to justify paying for the rights, but I just love it so much that it *must* be made.

Image: LEGO

This set is so festive. So living in the more is more aesthetic. So wonderfully over the top. I think it would sell well, and it has a great look. I like it a lot.

Image: LEGO

This is an absolutely gorgeous train. The details are impeccable, and it looks like a classy display piece.

Image: LEGO

This train station would be great for Lego train collectors and modular fans and people who just like buildings. I don’t think it will get picked, but I want it to be.

Image: LEGO

This would go nicely alongside the Lego Ideas Typewriter from a few years ago.

Image: LEGO

I love everything about this proposed idea. The details on the cabinet, the chair, everything. A beautiful display piece.

Plus, bonus fandom fun because 10 was not enough to cover all the good stuff in this mammoth Lego Ideas review:

Image: LEGO

There were two swamps proposed this review, but I really like the detail on Daniel Bradleyy’s. It just looks a little more alive. Of course, as we’ve seen from other fandom Lego Ideas, the finished set will bear only a vague resemblance to either. But it’s a worthy set for this most excellent of anniversaries.

Image: LEGO

Ordinarily, I don’t go for these “set” sets, because they don’t display as well as you’d hope. But after the tragic death of Andrew Braugher last week, this would actually be quite a touching tribute. I want this.

Image: LEGO

This is such a fun concept! And the proposed set looks great.

Image: LEGO

It’s a playable Settlers of Catan board game. Who wouldn’t love that?

Image: LEGO

Do we need to celebrate the Twilight movies? No. However, the architecture of this house was really cool and this set actually looks kinda awesome, even if you’re not a Twilight fan, but just simply like architecture sets.

Image: LEGO

Lol. Why not?

Image: LEGO

It’s Portal. We all must have it.

Image: LEGO

Building the poster is a really creative way to do a fandom set, and I think it would work well for the target audience (ET fans who watched it as a kid and are now old).

Image: LEGO

It’s the Bluey House! Australia mention!

Image: LEGO

What better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Naruto by building this ramen shop?

Image: LEGO

I *need* this Stardew Valley Farmhouse. You also need it.

Image: LEGO

I am rewatching Gilmore Girls right now. I have done the WB studio tour multiple times so I could visit the Stars Hollow gazebo. I would buy three of this set. Odd choice to put Lane in a mashup of her cheerleading and band uniforms (with no drums), and to build Sookie without Jackson, while still doing both Jess and Dean. But I am here for it and I must have it.

One Direction

Image: LEGO

There are two different One Direction-themed sets: ONE DIRECTION: WHAT MAKES YOU BEAUTIFUL by SJs Workshop and HARRY STYLES – HARRY’S HOUSE by BrickHills14, because why not, I guess.

Image: LEGO

We all need the Addams Family house.

Image: LEGO

It’s been years since Lego lost the licence to Spongebob, so I doubt this would get made. But it’s nice to dream.

Image: LEGO

Given the year Taylor Swift has had, I would not bet against this set. Could go either way, tbh.

Images: Lego