Logitech’s New Wireless Gaming Headset Completely Ditches the Dongles

The Logitech G Astro A50 X promises to solve a pretty common issue for console gamers. What issue exactly? Find a single wireless headset that works across multiple consoles and connects to your PC without needing to connect multiple USB dongles.

The A50 X’s biggest flex is its “one-click switching between console and PC platforms.” Using its Playsync technology, you can connect to all your major gaming consoles (Xbox Series X/S, PS5) and PC/Mac at once through the base station (via HDMI or USB-Type C for PC). You can then cycle between each platform with just one click of a button without the need for dongles or connecting to any proprietary wireless protocols on the Xbox or PlayStation.

The base station sports a handful of USB Type-C and a pair of HDMI ports. Using HDMI 2.1, the base station sends audio signals directly to your headset and transfers video to your TV. The company promises that the source’s original features are unaffected in this setup, so you can enjoy the intended 4K 120Hz HDR with a variable refresh rate without any signal degradation.

Another cool thing about this headset’s connectivity is that it intelligently manages audio. When the headset is docked to the base station, your TV handles audio and video. And as soon as the headset is undocked, it will automatically start handling your audio.

Also, the headset offers Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can connect through your phone and hop on a Discord chat or listen to music. Logitech claims that you’ll get at least 24 hours of battery life on the headset, and the base station also acts as a charge station.

It seems like flexible connectivity has been a focus point for Logitech’s A series, considering how versatile last year’s Astro A30 headset was, too. The Astro A50 X, of course, enhances the connectivity game way more. To live this truly wireless and console-agnostic lifestyle, you’re paying a whopping $750 when you pre-order it right now or when it becomes available at all major retailers in the first half of 2024.