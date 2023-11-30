The MG4: 5 Things We Love About MG’s Cheap EV

The MG4 is finally here in Australia, arriving as one of the cheapest and easiest-to-love EVs in the country. We reviewed the AWD ‘XPower’ model last month, but we’ve now got the Long Range model in for review, which you’ll see on Gizmodo Australia soon.

For now, we thought it would be worthwhile running through some things that we absolutely love about the MG4.

The Price

Let’s start with the obvious thing – the price. The MG4 starts at $38,990 in Australia, and starts as the second-cheapest EV in the country (narrowly behind the BYD Dolphin).

For that price, drivers get a car with a projected 350km WLTP range. With government incentives, the price can be dropped to as little as $32,990 (in Queensland specifically, but potentially even lower with fringe benefits tax exemptions).

It’s obviously not on price parity with, say, the cheapest new petrol vehicle, but you do get performance benefits like greater acceleration and road feeling (but to reiterate, it’s nowhere near as cheap as the humble Kia Picanto).

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The wide range

Across the entire MG4 lineup though, which includes five cars, there is a lot to appreciate with a lot of different customers in mind. Here’s how the range is broken up:

MG4 Excite 51kW: $38,990, RWD with 350km WLTP range, 17-inch alloy wheels, 88kWh maximum DC charging speeds

$38,990, RWD with 350km WLTP range, 17-inch alloy wheels, 88kWh maximum DC charging speeds MG4 Excite 64kW : $44,990, RWD with 450km WLTP range, 17-inch alloy wheels, 150kWh maximum DC charging speeds

: $44,990, RWD with 450km WLTP range, 17-inch alloy wheels, 150kWh maximum DC charging speeds MG4 Essence 64kW : $47,990, RWD with 435km WLTP range, 18-inch alloy wheels, 150kWh maximum DC charging speeds, blind spot detection, door open warnings, driver attention alert, high-beam assistance, 360 parking camera, and a synthetic leather interior

: $47,990, RWD with 435km WLTP range, 18-inch alloy wheels, 150kWh maximum DC charging speeds, blind spot detection, door open warnings, driver attention alert, high-beam assistance, 360 parking camera, and a synthetic leather interior MG4 Essence 77kW : $55,990, RWD with a 550km WLTP range, 18-inch alloy wheels, 150kWh maximum DC charging speeds, blind spot detection, door open warnings, driver attention alert, high-beam assistance, 360 parking camera, and a synthetic leather interior

: $55,990, RWD with a 550km WLTP range, 18-inch alloy wheels, 150kWh maximum DC charging speeds, blind spot detection, door open warnings, driver attention alert, high-beam assistance, 360 parking camera, and a synthetic leather interior MG4 XPower 64kW: $59,990, AWD with a 400km WLTP range, 19-inch alloy wheels, 150kWh maximum DC charging speeds, blind spot detection, door open warnings, driver attention alert, high-beam assistance, 360 parking camera, included car colour choice (except the metallic green) and a synthetic leather interior

All models feature adaptive cruise control, a 10-inch infotainment system, Apple Carplay/Android Auto support and a four-speaker audio system.

Put simply, the Excite range exists as the entry-level choice. The 51kW Excite wasn’t originally announced for the Australian market back in March, but in the leadup to BYD’s reveal of the Dolphin, the Excite got the green light down under.

Then, we have the ‘Essence’ models, which pack in a bunch of features that are certainly very helpful, such as the 360 parking camera, which I seriously love (not just on the MG4, but all cars!).

The XPower is the almighty model, with a 0-100km/h speed of just 3.8 seconds. Its range is a little short, and it’s questionable as to why it doesn’t pack the bigger battery, but it’s for revheads after a serious hot hatch.

It rocks that all five of these cars exist under the price of the new Tesla Model 3. They might not look as prestigious, or have the same range estimation as the upcoming Musk mobile, but they’re certainly more affordable and are practical for a wider range of buyers – it’s just about picking the right one for you.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The simple interior

Other reviewers have criticised the MG4 for its interior, saying it’s boring and not dynamic enough, but I actually love the MG4’s simple insides. The amount of cars that I’ve gotten into and thought that the interior is just so extra has made me appreciate the MG4 for its barebones cabin. You’ve got two screens on the dash, the centre console buttons… and that’s it really, unless you wanted to count the chairs and armrests.

At the very least I see it at as a non-issue, but if we look at its biggest rival, the BYD Dolphin, maybe we can find some appreciation for cheaper models that don’t go overboard.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The rear design

Squint your eyes and you’d find that the MG4 looks unambitious – like a Toyota Corolla or a hatchback Volkswagen Polo. However, there’s a lot to appreciate in the design of the MG4, in that it doesn’t try too hard, but it’s also not a boring car. The rear end is a brilliant example. On the ‘Essence’ and XPower models, for example, drivers are treated to a beautiful design on the brake lights, and across all models, a gorgeous twin spoiler and badges that aren’t too big.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Things taper off at the bottom, but it’s not a bad thing to sit in traffic behind. Heck, it’s a good-looking car from all angles, I’ll hear no arguments.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

The colour variety

Ending on an extremely basic note, the colour variety MG has on offer with this car is brilliant. White is your included choice, but for an extra $700, drivers can pick between a gorgeous electric blue, an equally gorgeous orange, metallic red, metallic black, metallic grey, metallic white. For XPower models only there’s also the option of ‘Hunter Green’, though this option costs $1,000 extra rather than $700.

Without too high a price, these are some brilliant colours to choose from, and give some iPhone-ness to your choice of vehicle.

Image: MG

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

