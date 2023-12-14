Netflix Is Determined to Make Games Happen in 2024

Netflix announced that it was branching into games back in November 2021, but so far the streamer remains far better known for its movies and TV series. The company hopes to change that in 2024, with four new games on the way it announced today, and dozens more in the works—as well as a push toward making Netflix games accessible on TV and computers rather than just on mobile.

According to a company press release, “by year’s end, we’ll have 86 games available —all included with every Netflix membership without ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees,” with “nearly 90 more games in development.” This includes tomorrow’s launch of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, as well as, eventually, a Rebel Moon game that ties into Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic hitting Netflix later this month, and (obvious idea alert), “a game set in the universe of Squid Game,” the mega-hit South Korean series which has already spawned a popular reality show competition.

Here are the four titles confirmed to be on the way next year, including one that sounds almost too meta to be true:

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – Coming 2024 Embark on a heartwarming adventure in Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, the sequel to Spry Fox’s beloved life-sim game Cozy Grove. As a Spirit Scout on a haunted island, you’ll once again befriend and assist an unusual assortment of troubled ghostly bears. In addition to all new ghost stories, Camp Spirit comes with new activities (ever want to powerwash a ghost with a blowfish?), new furry companions with stories and abilities of their own (“can you pet the dog” is such a low bar…) and much more. Get ready to swear the Spirit Scout oath once again, in Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit! FashionVerse – Coming 2024 Your game, your style. Design your own fashion, become a trendsetter, and embrace your unique style in FashionVerse: the first AI-enhanced, 3D mobile Fashion game featuring inclusive models in photo realistic scenes, offering heightened creativity to all players. Dress up diverse models, create stunning outfits, and compete against others in glamorous challenges. Show off your creativity, earn rewards, and make your mark. Game Dev Tycoon – Coming 2024 Replay the history of the gaming industry by starting your own video game development company in the ‘80s. Research new technologies and run your business. Create best-selling games and gain worldwide fans. New in the exclusive Netflix edition: Develop games based on some of your favorite films and TV series. Test your decision-making skills in bespoke story events and explore marketing opportunities with content creators. Sonic Mania Plus – Coming 2024 Exclusive to Netflix Games and on mobile for the first time, experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania Plus. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can relive the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Sonic Mania Plus was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania Plus!

And yes, there’s more on the way that Netflix tags “coming soon,” including a few more “based on Netflix” titles in the bunch:

Braid, Anniversary Edition (April 30)

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Dumb Ways to Survive

Hades

Harmonium: The Musical

Katana Zero

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Jan 4)

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Paper Trail

The Rise Of The Golden Idol