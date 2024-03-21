The New Rebel Moon 2 Trailer Goes Full Snyderverse

There are both pluses and minuses to a movie debuting on Netflix, but one plus is that basically any and everyone will give it a shot. And since so many people did just that with the first Rebel Moon, you have to assume many will want to see where the story ends. Now you’ve got a new look.

Zack Snyder just released the latest full trailer for Rebel Moon- Part Two: The Scargiver, which picks up the story from Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. Now, Kora (Sofia Boutella) will finally have a chance to rally the troops she recruited in Part One to battle against the armies of Motherworld. Check it out.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver | Official Trailer | Netflix Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver | Official Trailer | Netflix

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld,” Netflix’s official description reads. “On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

Whether you loved or hated the first Rebel Moon, there’s a good chance you’re curious about how Snyder is hoping to wrap it all up. That’s the main reason why we’ll be watching The Scargiver with great, great interest. What about you?

Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver drops on Netflix April 19.

