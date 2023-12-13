Reminder: Vodafone Australia’s 3G Shuts Down Forever… Tomorrow!

If you’re using the Vodafone network and your device doesn’t support 4G, you’ve got less than 24 hours of coverage left.

Vodafone was the last network to launch 4G in Australia and also the last to launch 5G services too, but it’s determined not to be late to the party with 3G.

Or, to put it more accurately, the late 3G, because the time is fast approaching when Vodafone’s 3G services will be decommissioned.

Specifically, the date when Vodafone has announced that its 3G services will shut down is the 15th of December 2023, which just so happens to be tomorrow.

Vodafone hasn’t specified if it’s a Cinderella situation where its 3G towers will turn into pumpkins at the first second past midnight tonight, or if 3G services will grind through for the full date or not, but still, the clock is ticking in the most serious of fashions here.

Not that 3G towers are turning into pumpkins. Instead, like competitors Telstra and Optus, Vodafone is refarming the spectrum it’s currently using to serve 3G into 4G and 5G spectrum, offering higher data rates and reliability – at least in theory – than the older 3G standard can manage.

I’ve got a Vodafone 3G-only device – what should I do?

Once Vodafone’s 3G network goes offline, you won’t be able to use the network to make or take calls, or use data in any way. Additionally, some early 4G devices, if they lack VoLTE compatibility won’t be able to make or take calls.

What that means is that it’s time either to repurpose that old smartphone – maybe as a simple mobile games machine or Wi-Fi-only device at home – or responsibly recycle it – and look at picking up a replacement device that’s at least 4G compatible.

Does this only affect customers with Vodafone phone plans?

No. Vodafone operates one of Australia’s three mobile networks, but like its rivals it also provides services for other virtual operators (Mobile Virtual Network Operators, or MVNOs if you like jargon).

That naturally enough covers MVNOs that are owned by Vodafone’s corporate parent including TPG, iiNet, Lebara, Felix Mobile, the closing-soon Internode and external MVNOs including brands such as Kogan Mobile and CMobile (Red Plans only). If you’re a customer of theirs, you’re using the Vodafone Network… and quite soon, no 3G at all.

I’m visiting Australia and my device only supports 3G – what does this mean for me?

It depends on the network you intend to use – or the network that your own home carrier has a partnering agreement with here in Australia. Telstra’s already announced its own shutoff date of the 30th of June 2024, while Optus will follow suit in September 2024. Basically, it won’t be long before 3G devices on Australian shores, whether used locally or by tourists won’t be able to do much at all.